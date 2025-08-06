Two Big Innings Power Whitecaps Past Kernels 8-2
August 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Comstock Park, MI - West Michigan scored three times in the fifth inning and five more in the seventh to take game two of the series over Cedar Rapids 8-2 Wednesday night.
Adrian Bohorquez made his first high-A start on Wednesday and had it going early. Bohorquez did not allow a run across his first four innings with four strikeouts, and the scoreboard remained empty through the first four frames.
In the fifth, West Michigan got on the board. Woody Hadeen let off the frame with a single, and after he moved to second on a single, he scored on a Seth Stephenson RBI base hit to lift the Whitcaps on top 1-0. Stephenson then stole second and scored on an Austin Murr base hit to double the advantage to 2-0. After Murr moved to third on a single, Izaac Pacheco capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly to grow the lead to 3-0.
Cedar Rapids has the answer right away. With one out in the sixth, Caden Kendle put the Kernels in both the hit and run columns with a solo home run to center field. Two batters later, Eduardo Tait cut it to a one-run game with a solo shot to right, his first as a member of the Twins system, to set the score at 3-2.
But that was the closest the Kernels got. After the Whitecaps scored five runs in the eighth to blow the game open on Tuesday, they scored five in the seventh on Wednesday to grow the lead to 8-2, the score that would be the final.
The loss drops the Kernels to 59-44 on the season and to 3-5 on the current 12-game road trip. Game three of the series with West Michigan is set for Thursday night at 5:35 with Ty Langneberg on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Lucas Elissalt.
Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2025
- Quad Cities Flirts with No-Hitter in Shutout Win over Beloit - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Stephenson, 'Caps Steal 8-2 Victory over Cedar Rapids - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Peoria Rallies Past Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Bandits Even Series with 3-0 Shutout - Beloit Sky Carp
- Cubs Punish Fort Wayne Bullpen, Win Fourth Straight Game 8-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Crowell Tosses Six Scoreless But Late Lansing Push Earns Lugnuts 3-1 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Judkins Celebrates B-Day, Grants Lugs 3-1 Win - Lansing Lugnuts
- Two Big Innings Power Whitecaps Past Kernels 8-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Pineda to the IL, Replaced by Pacheco - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: August 6 at South Bend Cubs - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Lansing Chili Cook-Off to Return to Jackson® Field™ on October 4 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Three Dragons Games on Television this Weekend on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Amick, Diaw Placed on 7-Day IL; Valladares Transferred to Cedar Rapids - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Right-Handed Pitcher Miguel Mendez Wins Pitcher of the Month Award - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Begin Showdown Series with Marathon Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Leary Forces Extras, Nuts Pull Away in 10th - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Two Big Innings Power Whitecaps Past Kernels 8-2
- Amick, Diaw Placed on 7-Day IL; Valladares Transferred to Cedar Rapids
- Whitecaps Blank Kernels 6-0, Take Series Opener
- Bohorquez Transferred from a Fort Myers, Stull Transferred from AA Wichita, Diaw Activated from 60-Day IL
- Lugnuts Hold-Off Kernels, Take Series Finale 6-5