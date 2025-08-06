Two Big Innings Power Whitecaps Past Kernels 8-2

August 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Comstock Park, MI - West Michigan scored three times in the fifth inning and five more in the seventh to take game two of the series over Cedar Rapids 8-2 Wednesday night.

Adrian Bohorquez made his first high-A start on Wednesday and had it going early. Bohorquez did not allow a run across his first four innings with four strikeouts, and the scoreboard remained empty through the first four frames.

In the fifth, West Michigan got on the board. Woody Hadeen let off the frame with a single, and after he moved to second on a single, he scored on a Seth Stephenson RBI base hit to lift the Whitcaps on top 1-0. Stephenson then stole second and scored on an Austin Murr base hit to double the advantage to 2-0. After Murr moved to third on a single, Izaac Pacheco capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly to grow the lead to 3-0.

Cedar Rapids has the answer right away. With one out in the sixth, Caden Kendle put the Kernels in both the hit and run columns with a solo home run to center field. Two batters later, Eduardo Tait cut it to a one-run game with a solo shot to right, his first as a member of the Twins system, to set the score at 3-2.

But that was the closest the Kernels got. After the Whitecaps scored five runs in the eighth to blow the game open on Tuesday, they scored five in the seventh on Wednesday to grow the lead to 8-2, the score that would be the final.

The loss drops the Kernels to 59-44 on the season and to 3-5 on the current 12-game road trip. Game three of the series with West Michigan is set for Thursday night at 5:35 with Ty Langneberg on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Lucas Elissalt.







