Sky Carp Begin Showdown Series with Marathon Win

DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Tuesday night's game between the Sky Carp and the Quad Cities River Bandits lived up to the hype of two teams tied for first with 30 games left.

In a wild affair full of twists and turns, the Sky Carp outlasted the Bandits 7-6 in 12 innings in a game that finished in four hours and 10 minutes.

The Carp have a brand-new look to them, as six new players joined the squad prior to the contest.

The newcomers had a decidedly positive impact on the game. Brandon Compton, the Marlins' second-round draft choice this season, drove in the first run of the game with a first-inning single.

Ian Lewis, recently promoted from Class-A Jupiter, hit a sacrifice fly in the second to make it 2-0.

The River Bandits plated three in the third inning to take a 3-2 lead, but Lewis drove home Emaarion Boyd with a double, and would later come around to score on a balk.

The Bandits tied the game in the seventh inning, and the Carp worked through heavy traffic to force extra innings.

The team traded runs in the 10th before Jesus Hernadez hit an RBI single in the 11th to make it 6-5. Again, the Bandits tied it with a run. Center field Emaarion Boyd threw out the potential winning run at the plate for the second out in the frame.

In the 12th, Aiva Arquette, the Marlins first-round pick this season, picked up his first hit as a professional to drive in a run to put the Carp back in front. Franklin Sanchez got out of a runner-on-third, nobody-out jam to secure his first save of the season.

The Sky Carp bullpen was terrific, not allowing an earned run in eight innings of work. Xavier Meachem, Jack Sellinger, Justin Storm, Holt Jones and Sanchez were all outstanding as the Bandits went 3-for-22 with runners in scoring position and stranded 16 runners.

The two teams will do battle again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

The Carp will return home on Tuesday, August 12 for a series against the South Bend Cubs.

