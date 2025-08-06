Pineda to the IL, Replaced by Pacheco

The Lansing Lugnuts (16-21, 52-51) announce the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Outfielder Pedro Pineda is placed on the 7-day Injured List

- Outfielder Carlos Pacheco received from Stockton (Single-A - California League)

Pacheco, 20, is rated by MLB Pipeline as the Athletics' No. 21 prospect. Signed as an international free agent in 2022 from Venezuela, he was hitting .174/.326/.235 with one home run and 11 steals for the Ports.

The updated Lansing roster now has 28 active players and three players on the IL.

