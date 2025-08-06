Pineda to the IL, Replaced by Pacheco
August 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (16-21, 52-51) announce the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Outfielder Pedro Pineda is placed on the 7-day Injured List
- Outfielder Carlos Pacheco received from Stockton (Single-A - California League)
Pacheco, 20, is rated by MLB Pipeline as the Athletics' No. 21 prospect. Signed as an international free agent in 2022 from Venezuela, he was hitting .174/.326/.235 with one home run and 11 steals for the Ports.
The updated Lansing roster now has 28 active players and three players on the IL.
The Lugnuts play the second in a six-game series at 7:05 p.m. tonight against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2025
- Pineda to the IL, Replaced by Pacheco - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: August 6 at South Bend Cubs - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Lansing Chili Cook-Off to Return to Jackson® Field™ on October 4 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Three Dragons Games on Television this Weekend on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Amick, Diaw Placed on 7-Day IL; Valladares Transferred to Cedar Rapids - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Right-Handed Pitcher Miguel Mendez Wins Pitcher of the Month Award - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Begin Showdown Series with Marathon Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Leary Forces Extras, Nuts Pull Away in 10th - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.