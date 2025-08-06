Leary Forces Extras, Nuts Pull Away in 10th

August 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - Cameron Leary lined a two-out game-tying RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Lansing Lugnuts (16-21, 52-51) went on to score five runs in the 10th inning to beat the Great Lakes Loons (21-15, 55-45), 6-3, on Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

The Lugnuts pulled within 5.5 games of the Loons, who fell a half-game behind the Lake County Captains for the second half East Division playoff berth.

Through eight innings, the game's only run was a Logan Wagner solo home run in the fourth off Ryan Magdic.

Great Lakes starter Adam Serwinowski, making his Dodgers organizational debut after being acquired at the deadline from Cincinnati in a three-team deal, blanked the Lugnuts on one hit through 6 1/3 innings while striking out nine, and reliever Joseilyn Gonzalez followed with a 1 2/3 one-hit scoreless innings.

With one out in the ninth, Darlyn Montero grounded a single into right field off Christan Ruebeck. Montero then stole second on a strikeout of Davis Diaz, putting himself in position to score the game-tying run on a Leary laser to right.

The 10th inning was wilder: the Nuts broke the 1-1 tie on a T.J. Schofield-Sam bloop RBI single, added another run on a Myles Caba wild pitch, tallied two more on a fielding error by second baseman Jordan Thompson, and wrapped things up on a Diaz single coupled with a fielding error by center fielder Kendall George.

Great Lakes scored two runs in the bottom of the tenth against Mark Adamiak before bowing out.

In the win, Diaz finished 2-for-4 with a walk, Leary drew two walks in addition to his double, and Casey Yamauchi was walked three times, including an intentional walk in the 10th.

In contrast, the Loons tossed three wild pitches (all by Caba in the 10th) and had four runners caught stealing.

Right-hander Grant Judkins starts the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m., facing Loons lefty Wyatt Crowell.

