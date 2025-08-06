Lansing Chili Cook-Off to Return to Jackson® Field™ on October 4
August 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts are teaming up with MARK Advocacy Group to bring back the Lansing Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, October 4, at Jackson® Field™, competing to determine who makes the best chili in Mid Michigan.
Attendees will enjoy a night of chili-tasting, live music, entertainment, Fall outdoor games, and much more from 5:30-9:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and over, $5 for ages 12 and under.
MARK Advocacy Group is a non-profit helping those with kidney disease and other chronic illnesses navigate their difficult health journey.
Interested in getting involved? The Lugnuts are looking for volunteers, sponsors, vendors, community partners and chili makers! Contact Courtney Prins at cprins@lansinglugnuts.com or visit lansingchilicookoff.com for more information.
Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2025
- Lansing Chili Cook-Off to Return to Jackson® Field™ on October 4 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Three Dragons Games on Television this Weekend on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Amick, Diaw Placed on 7-Day IL; Valladares Transferred to Cedar Rapids - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Right-Handed Pitcher Miguel Mendez Wins Pitcher of the Month Award - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Begin Showdown Series with Marathon Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Leary Forces Extras, Nuts Pull Away in 10th - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.