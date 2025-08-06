Lansing Chili Cook-Off to Return to Jackson® Field™ on October 4

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts are teaming up with MARK Advocacy Group to bring back the Lansing Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, October 4, at Jackson® Field™, competing to determine who makes the best chili in Mid Michigan.

Attendees will enjoy a night of chili-tasting, live music, entertainment, Fall outdoor games, and much more from 5:30-9:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and over, $5 for ages 12 and under.

MARK Advocacy Group is a non-profit helping those with kidney disease and other chronic illnesses navigate their difficult health journey.

Interested in getting involved? The Lugnuts are looking for volunteers, sponsors, vendors, community partners and chili makers! Contact Courtney Prins at cprins@lansinglugnuts.com or visit lansingchilicookoff.com for more information.







