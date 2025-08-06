Peoria Rallies Past Wisconsin

August 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers held leads of 3-0 and 4-3 on Wednesday night against the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park. Peoria used a pair of three-run innings to erase those leads and go on to an eventual 6-4 victory.

Wisconsin (46-57 overall, 12-26 second half) took advantage of a wild start by Chiefs pitcher Chen-Wei Lin. The first three Rattlers to bat in the first inning - Jes ú s Made, Luis Pe ñ a, and Hedbert P é rez - walked on seventeen pitches. Made fouled off the first pitch of the game before Lin missed the strike zone with his next sixteen pitches to load the bases.

Luis Castillo took two more balls from Lin before a pitch found the zone. On a 2-2 pitch, Castillo launched a deep fly to left that was caught. All three base runners tagged and moved up with Made scoring for a 1-0 lead.

Tayden Hall added to the lead with an RBI single. Yhoswar Garcia made it 3-0 with an RBI grounder.

Peoria (42-61, 16-22) tied the game in the bottom of the second inning. Manuel Rodriguez, the Wisconsin starting pitcher, had a runner at first with two outs when he walked Ian Petrutz. Won-Bin Cho made the most of the chance by lining a home run to left-center to even the score. Cho has two home runs this season.

The Rattlers went back in the lead in the top of the fourth. Kay-Lan Nicasia walked and stole second to start the inning against Gerardo Salas, the third pitcher of the game for the Chiefs. Blayberg Diaz singled with one out to drive in Nicasia for a 4-3 lead.

Rodriguez was cruising after the home run by Cho in the second inning. He retired ten of the next eleven batters he faced and went back out to protect the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Deniel Ortiz jumped on the first pitch Rodriguez threw in the sixth and hit a long, game-tying home run. Travis Honeyman reached on an infield single, and Ryan Campos sent a grounder up the third base line against the Rattlers defensive alignment for a double to put runners on second and third with no outs. Josh Kross put the Chiefs in front for the first time with a deep flyout to center to score Honeyman. Jon Jon Gazdar gave Peoria some insurance with a single to right through the drawn-in infield to chase Campos home for a 6-4 lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Rattlers had runners on first and second with one out against Zeke Wood, who got the second out on a strikeout. Diaz stepped in and sent a blooper to shallow center. Petrutz raced in to make a sliding catch to end the inning.

P é rez singled with two outs in the ninth against Mason Burns to bring the tying run to the plate. Burns shut down hopes of a Wisconsin rally by getting the final out on a routine grounder to second.

Hall had three of Wisconsin's six hits in the game.

Game three of the series at Dozer Park is scheduled for Thursday night. Tanner Gillis (1-2, 2.43) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Peoria has named Jason Savacool (3-0, 3.75) as their starter. Game time is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:15pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 300 100 000 - 4 6 0

PEO 030 003 00x - 6 11 0

HOME RUN:

PEO:

Won-Bin Cho (2nd, 2 on in 2nd inning off Manuel Rodriguez, 2 out)

Deniel Ortiz (1st, 0 on in 6th inning off Manuel Rodriguez, 0 out)

WP: Gerardo Salas (4-10)

LP: Manuel Rodriguez (1-3)

SAVE: Mason Burns (3)

TIME: 2:42

ATTN: 3,501







