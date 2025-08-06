Crowell Tosses Six Scoreless But Late Lansing Push Earns Lugnuts 3-1 Win

August 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (53-51) (17-21) won in comeback fashion for the second straight night, a 3-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons (55-47) (21-16) on a 74-degree cloudy Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Wyatt Crowell has not allowed an earned run in his last 24 innings pitched. Tonight, the left-hander finished six innings, striking out seven. Crowell permitted three hits and had two baserunners on, just once, stranding two in the sixth inning.

- For the second consecutive game, Logan Wagner gave Great Lakes a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. A groundout plated Eduardo Quintero, who tripled in the fourth. Quintero's first three-bagger with the Loons and seventh on the season.

- Lansing's Grant Judkins, on his 28th birthday, pitched six innings, giving up two hits. He struck out six overall, but five in succession from the second to the third.

- The Lugnuts scored three in the seventh, a bases loaded RBI single for Leo De Vries. The Athletics' No. 1 prospect was given the opportunity after a fielder's choice and two Lansing batters who reached via a hit by pitch. It snapped Evan Shaw 's 15.1 scoreless inning streak.

- Great Lakes left three on base in the final four innings. Quintero walked in the sixth, his second of the game, and stole second base and third. Frank Rodriguez had a two-hit performance and was stranded in the eighth.

- Lugnuts pitching struck out 11, with Jake Christianson adding two, Henry Gomez punching out one, and Wander Guante gaining two and the save.

Rounding Things Out

Kendall George 21-game on-base streak ended tonight. It was the longest by a Loon this season.

Up Next

The Loons and Lugnuts square off tomorrow, Thursday, August 7th. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tomorrow is a Copa Night, as the Loons transform into the Pepinillos Picantes del Norte (Spicy Pickles of the North). Thursday is also Thirsty Thursday, presented by J.P. O'Sullivan, featuring half-off beer.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.