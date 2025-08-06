Judkins Celebrates B-Day, Grants Lugs 3-1 Win

August 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Grant Judkins celebrated his birthday with six strong innings and a Leo De Vries three-run single presented the Lansing Lugnuts (17-21, 53-51) with a 3-1 victory over the Great Lakes Loons (21-16, 55-47) on Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

The Lugnuts won their fifth straight meeting in Midland, improving to 9-5 in the season series and 6-2 at Great Lakes.

Judkins, the Midwest League leader in starts (21) and innings (108 2/3), struck out five straight Loons between the second and third innings and added a sixth strikeout with the final batter he faced, Dodgers No. 2 overall prospect Zyhir Hope. The only run he allowed came on an Eduardo Quintero fourth-inning triple followed by a Logan Wagner RBI groundout.

The Nuts' offense was held scoreless through six innings by Wyatt Crowell, but rallied against reliever Evan Shaw to loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh. De Vries, the A's No. 1 prospect, drilled a line drive into right-center to score Mario Gómez and Gunner Gouldsmith while Ryan Lasko streaked for third. Third baseman Jake Gelof attempted to tag Lasko, but the ball was jarred free, bouncing away toward the Lugnuts' dugout as Lasko raced home.

Jake Christian blanked the Loons in the seventh, Henry Gómez worked around a Frank Rodriguez single in the eighth, and Wander Guante stranded a two-out walk in the ninth to seal up the Lugnuts' second straight win of the series and third straight overall.

Both De Vries and second baseman Casey Yamauchi finished the game with two hits.

In defeat, Loons pitchers hit five Lugnuts batters with pitches: T.J. Schofield-Sam in the second inning, Yamauchi in the sixth, Gouldsmith and Lasko in the seventh, and Cameron Leary in the eighth. Great Lakes pitchers have now plunked 85 batters this season, while Lansing pitchers have hit a league low 44 batters.

Right-hander Tzu-Chen Sha gets the start on Thursday, looking to continue the Nuts' hot streak. Great Lakes answers with right-hander Payton Martin at 7:05 p.m.

The Lugnuts play in Midland through Sunday, returning home to welcome in Dayton from August 12-17. Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500.







Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2025

