TinCaps Game Information: August 6 at South Bend Cubs

Fort Wayne TinCaps (49-53, 18-19) @ South Bend Cubs (41-61, 18-18)

Wednesday, August 6 | Four Winds Field | 7:05 PM | Game 103 of 131

RHP Clark Candiotti (1-5, 5.91 ERA) vs. RHP Erian Rodriguez (4-4, 3.06 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, Marquee Sports Network | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

PITCHER OF THE MONTH: Fort Wayne TinCaps right-handed pitcher Miguel Mendez has been named the July Midwest League Pitcher of the Month, Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday. The No. 4 Padres prospect went 3-1 across four starts, allowing 10 hits and six walks across 24.0 innings pitched. He led the Midwest League in ERA (0.00), wins (three), hits allowed per nine innings (3.75), and WHIP (0.67). He is the second TinCap this season to win a Midwest League Player/Pitcher of the Month award, with former TinCaps shortstop Leo De Vries winning April's Player of the Month award. The 23-year-old is the third TinCap to win the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month award since the league began issuing the award in 2021. He joins Victor Lizarraga (Sept. 2023) and Ethan Elliott (May 2021).

NEW HEIGHTS FOR KOENIG: Right-hander Ian Koenig worked seven innings on Tuesday night, his longest start of the season. He has gone six innings or more in 4 of his last 5 starts while coming off an impressive July. Koenig turned 3 of his 4 showings last month into quality starts. The righty finished July with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP across 23 1/3 innings. Koenig ranked 6th in ERA among starters with at least 20 innings tossed last month and 4th in WHIP.

BACK-TO-BACK JACKS: For the second time this season, the TinCaps went back-to-back behind home runs from Rosman Verdugo and Braedon Karpathios. The 'Caps saw Kai Roberts and Jacob Campbell bash consecutive home runs in the first game of the second half on the road at Dayton on June 20.

ATTACKING EARLY: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo hit his 12th home run of the season Tuesday, his sixth on the first pitch of the at-bat. Verdugo's six first-pitch home runs, 10 extra-base hits, .930 SLG, and 1.352 OPS all lead the Midwest League this season, while his 12 RBI ranks 5th.

ROSMAN ROPING: Verdugo picked up his second multi-hit game of August on Tuesday night, tying him for 10th in the Midwest League with his 12th home run. Going 3-for-3, he reached in all four plate appearances while scoring twice. Verdugo has a hit in 5 of his last 7 games, going 11-for-30 (.367) in the stretch.

KING KRUSHING: Newly called-up catcher Lamar King Jr. recorded his first High-A hit on Tuesday night - an RBI single that brought home the game's first run in the first. King Jr. added another base hit in the sixth and drove in his second run of the contest on a groundout in the eighth. Since being promoted, he is the second-highest ranked prospect (No. 11) in the Padres' Top 30 on the team. King Jr. was awarded California League Player of the Month in July, leading the league in AVG (.408), 2B (11), OBP (.505), SLG (.579), and OPS (1.084).

ONE LAST RIDE: Tuesday marked the beginning of the final series of the season for the TinCaps against their in-state rival in the South Bend Cubs. The last time the two teams met at Four Winds Field this year, Fort Wayne took four of the six showdowns, outscoring the Cubs 41-28.

KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios has nine multi-hit games in his last 19 played, reaching base in all but three. He has Across the stretch, he is hitting .333 (24-72) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI, and 11 BB. Karpathios homered for the 12th time this season on Tuesday night, 10 of which have gone to the opposite field.

THE RETURN OF THE CANDY MAN: TinCap starter Clark Candiotti made his second start back off the IL last Wednesday against Great Lakes. He worked two scoreless innings without allowing a hit, giving him back-to-back appearances off the IL without allowing a run. Candiotti returned on July 23 against Cedar Rapids, where he served as the opener, throwing 14 pitches in his lone frame of work.







