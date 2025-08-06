Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Lake County)

August 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 l Game #100 (35)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (22-15, 57-46) at Dayton Dragons (11-23, 32-67)

LH Matt Wilkinson (3-9, 5.15) vs. RH Johnathan Harmon (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lake County 6, Dayton 0. Three Captains pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout. Ralphy Velazquez blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning that gave Lake County a commanding 5-0 lead. The Dragons did not collect their first hit until Ariel Almonte's single in the fifth. Carlos Jorge's ninth inning double was the only extra base hit. Dragons starting pitcher Nick Sando exited with the trainer while warming up for the top of the fifth.

Player Notes:

Tonight's Dayton starting pitcher, Johnathan Harmon, is returning from Tommy John elbow surgery. His last appearance prior to tonight in a Full-Season league came on June 12, 2024 with the Dragons, when he left the game due to elbow pain in the first inning (he did make three rehab appearances in the ACL last month). Harmon did not allow a run over his final 19 innings with the Dragons in 2024.

The Dragons are expected to receive Triple-A infielder Davis Wendzel on an injury rehab assignment tonight. Wendzel played in 28 games in the Major Leagues in 2024 with the Texas Rangers. He has played in 67 games this season with Louisville, batting .241 with eight home runs.

Jack Moss in his first 16 games with the Dragons is 15 for 44 (.341) with seven walks and an OBP of .429.

Ariel Almonte over his last 11 games is 13 for 39 (.333) with two home runs and three doubles.

Anthony Stephan in his last six games is 7 for 22 (.318) with two home runs and a double.

Irvin Machuca in his last six games (since returning from injured list): 6.2 IP, 0 R, 2 saves.

Cody Adcock in his last six games: 1.74 ERA, 10.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 11 SO.

Carlos Jorge ranks fourth in Dragons history in career steals with 60. Jorge and Jose Siri are the only two players in Dragons history to have at least 20 career home runs and at least 40 career stolen bases.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, August 7 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Jackson Humphries (1-8, 4.10) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-5, 4.01)

Friday, August 8 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Caden Favors (4-8, 4.72) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (5-3, 4.44) TV: Dayton's CW

Saturday, August 9 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Michael Kennedy (2-1, 4.23) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-9, 7.00) TV: Dayton's CW

Sunday, August 10 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Josh Hartle (9-2, 2.60) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2025

