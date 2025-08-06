Amick, Diaw Placed on 7-Day IL; Valladares Transferred to Cedar Rapids
August 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Billy Amick has been placed on the 7-day IL with a left shoulder subluxation, and C/OF Khadim Diaw has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right hamstring strain. As a corresponding move, C Jefferson Valladares has been transferred from A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids. Valladares will wear #43 and pitching coach Hunter Townsend will wear #57. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with 11 on the injured list and one on the Temporarily Inactive List.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at West Michigan tonight at 5:35.
Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2025
- Lansing Chili Cook-Off to Return to Jackson® Field™ on October 4 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Three Dragons Games on Television this Weekend on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Amick, Diaw Placed on 7-Day IL; Valladares Transferred to Cedar Rapids - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Right-Handed Pitcher Miguel Mendez Wins Pitcher of the Month Award - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Begin Showdown Series with Marathon Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Leary Forces Extras, Nuts Pull Away in 10th - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Amick, Diaw Placed on 7-Day IL; Valladares Transferred to Cedar Rapids
- Whitecaps Blank Kernels 6-0, Take Series Opener
- Bohorquez Transferred from a Fort Myers, Stull Transferred from AA Wichita, Diaw Activated from 60-Day IL
- Lugnuts Hold-Off Kernels, Take Series Finale 6-5
- Kernels Lead Wire-To-Wire in 6-3 Win Over Lansing