Stephenson, 'Caps Steal 8-2 Victory over Cedar Rapids

August 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps outfielder Seth Stephenson tied the franchise record for most stolen bases in a game while the pitching staff shut down the Cedar Rapids Kernels in an 8-2 win in front of 6,076 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Stephenson finished the night 4-for-4 while getting on base five times and stealing four bases, tying the franchise-high for stolen bases last achieved by Patrick Lee on July 20 in a 6-0 win over the Lansing Lugnuts. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitchers Preston Howey, Joe Adametz, Freddy Pacheco, and Dariel Fregio combined to hold the Kernels to just two hits and a 0-for-2 success rate with runners in scoring position and 10 strikeouts in the 8-2 win.

Howey was untouchable through the first four innings, allowing just two baserunners on no hits while adding five strikeouts as West Michigan broke through with three runs in the fifth, featuring an RBI single from outfielder Austin Murr, jumping in front 3-0. The Kernels responded in the sixth with solo homers from outfielder Caden Kendle and designated hitter Eduardo Tait, trimming the lead to 3-2. West Michigan then exploded for five runs in a single inning for the second consecutive night, plating five in the seventh, highlighted by a pair of RBI singles from John Peck and Andrew Jenkins, taking a commanding 8-2 lead. Whitecaps closer Dariel Fregio then slammed the door in the final two frames, retiring six-straight Kernels batters while adding three strikeouts to close the book on the 8-2 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 26-12 in the second half and 70-33 overall, while the Kernels fall to 19-18 in the second half and 60-43 overall. Fregio earns his fourth win of the season while Cedar Rapids starting pitcher Adrian Bohorquez (0-1) suffers the loss in his Midwest League debut, allowing three runs through five innings of work. After being named Midwest League Player of the Month for July, Whitecaps first baseman Andrew Jenkins finished the night 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, setting a new 'Caps season-high 15-game hitting streak in the victory. The Whitecaps are the second team in Minor League Baseball to hit the 70-win mark, joining the Greensboro Grasshoppers of the South Atlantic League (73).

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Thursday night from LMCU Ballpark at 6:35 pm. Lucas Elissalt makes his Midwest League debut against righty Ty Langenberg. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







