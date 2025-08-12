Lugnuts/Dragons Postponed, Doubleheader Thursday
August 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The scheduled series opener between the Lansing Lugnuts (17-25, 53-55) and Dayton Dragons (13-26, 34-70) was postponed due to rain on Tuesday evening at Jackson® Field™.
The game will be made up Thursday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Each game is scheduled for seven innings, and the second game will start approximately 40 minutes after Game 1 concludes.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange those tickets in person at the stadium box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to one of the 11 remaining home gates in the Lugnuts' 2025 season.
For more information, visit the stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing, call (517) 485-4500 during office hours, or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
