TinCaps Strike First and Don't Look Back in Series-Opening Win
August 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps scored the first five runs of the game in their 6-1 Tuesday night victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate).
Fort Wayne (51-57, 20-23) plated a pair in the first inning on a two-run single off the bat of Zach Evans. The next inning, another pair came across on Kai Roberts' fourth home run of the season - his second in as many series. Roberts later brought home Brendan Durfee on a single in the eighth inning, his first three-RBI performance of the year.
Starting pitcher Ian Koenig set a new career high in strikeouts for the TinCaps in his 18th start of the season. The right-hander punched out seven and has gone seven frames in his last two starts, also tying a career-long. Four of Koenig's last six outings have been quality starts, and he has thrown over 80 pitches in his previous three appearances. Koenig gave up one run, only being in two three-ball counts all night.
West Michigan (74-34, 30-13) scored its lone run in the seventh inning on a Brett Callahan sacrifice fly.
Next Game: Wednesday, August 13 vs. West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Clark Candiotti
- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Lucas Elissalt (No. 26 Tigers prospect)
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
