Fort Wayne TinCaps 2026 Regular Season Schedule Announced

August 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball released the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 2026 regular season schedule. The 'Caps will begin on the road for a three-game series before Opening Day at Parkview Field on Tuesday, April 7, against the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate).

The 132-game campaign features 66 home dates with most series going six games from Tuesday to Sunday. In 2026, the TinCaps will be at Parkview Field for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July. Promotions and game times will be announced later.

Season ticket packages for 2026 are available now. Back again, fans can purchase season ticket plans directly through TinCaps.com. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half season, a full season, and even more customization.

Fans who renew or buy a new season ticket plan by Oct. 1 with a paid deposit will once again receive a free 2026 season ticket holder jersey, one per account.

Along with TinCaps baseball, Parkview Field is available for local events, concerts, fundraisers, picnics, and more. For those interested in booking non-TinCaps events, contact Special Events Manager Holly Raney at raney@tincaps.com for options and available 2026 dates.

This winter, Parkview Field's Holiday Lights presented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and Lear Corporation returns to downtown Fort Wayne. The event will be hosted at the ballpark for 44 nights from November 13 to January 3 with 1.5 million lights on display, a 50% increase from its first year.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps, the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, have been home to some of the best up-and-coming stars in baseball. Since Fort Wayne's MiLB franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 235 former players have gone on to appear in Major League Baseball. Ryan Bergert (2022-23), Tirso Ornelas (2018, '21), Omar Cruz (2019), Robert Hassell III (2021-22), David Morgan (2023-24), Bradgley Rodriguez (2024), and Jacob Marsee (2023) have made their MLB debuts this season. Current Padres include Morgan, and MLB All-Stars LHP Adrian Morejon (2017), OF Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), and Jackson Merrill (2023).

For now, the 'Caps are back at home Tuesday, taking on the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) for a six-game series. Tickets are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







