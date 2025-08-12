Thomason Transferred to 7-Day IL; Hernandez Transferred from a Fort Myers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Jay Thomason has been placed on the 7-day IL with a left foot sprain. C Luis Hernandez has been transferred from A Fort Myers and is active immediately. Hernandez will wear #35. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

Additionally, RHP Jose Olivares has changed his number from #19 to #22, and LHP Dasan Hill has changed his number from #35 to #19.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 26 active players, with 14 on the injured list and one on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Cedar Rapids hosts Quad Cities for a seven-game series beginning tonight at 6:35.







