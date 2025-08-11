Hamilton Transferred to 7-Day IL; Hill Transferred from a Fort Myers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Xander Hamilton has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right lat strain. LHP Dasan Hill has been transferred from A Fort Myers and is active immediately. Hill will wear #35. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with 12 on the injured list and one on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Cedar Rapids hosts Quad Cities for a seven-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:35.







