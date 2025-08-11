Wisconsin's Tanner Gillis Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

August 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Tanner Gillis earned the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Week Award with a great start at Peoria on August 7. He is the third Wisconsin Timber Rattler to win a weekly award this season.

Gillis pitched 6-1/3 scoreless innings, allowed two hits, walked none, and struck out seven as he earned the win in Wisconsin's 9-0 victory over the Chiefs. He is 2-2 with a 2.08 ERA in nine starts with Wisconsin. Gillis has walked five and struck out 26 over 43-1/3 innings pitched in the Midwest League this season.

The other two Timber Rattlers to win weekly awards this season are pitcher Tyson Hardin (May 19) and outfielder Hedbert Pérez (May 26).

The Timber Rattlers start a six-game series with the Great Lakes Loons at Neuroscience Group Field on August 12. The series features the home debuts of Jesús Made and Luis Peña, the top two prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers system.







