South Bend Cubs Catcher Ariel Armas Named Midwest League Player of the Week

August 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - South Bend Cubs catcher Ariel Armas (Are-E-El Are-Muss) was selected as 'Midwest League Player of the Week' after wrapping up this past week's series against Fort Wayne by going 14/20 at the plate with 11 RBI.

Heading into Sunday's game, Armas had the best August batting average in all of baseball at .640 (16/25). The only other qualified hitter in the Major or Minor Leagues that was in the same range as Armas was Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who started August 14/31 at the plate.

Armas played all six games against Fort Wayne, including being behind the plate catching for four of them. Armas leads all High-A catchers in total caught stealing's with 40, and is tied for third in all of baseball.

Armas and the South Bend Cubs will travel to Beloit, Wisconsin for their most important road series yet in 2025, beginning Tuesday night at 7:05 PM EST. South Bend is 2.0 games back of the second-half playoff spot in the West Division, with Beloit currently in first place. The six-game series could propel South Bend to the number-one spot, after winning 8 of 12 games on the last homestand.







