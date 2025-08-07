Sky Carp Back in Front After 8-1 Victory

August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa. - The Sky Carp reclaimed first place in the Midwest League Western Division with an 8-1 victory over Quad Cities Thursday night.

Garret Forrester got the Carp on the board with a solo homer in the second inning. Wilson Weber hit an RBI single in the third frame to make it 2-0.

In the fourth frame, Micah McDowell plated Forrester with a triple, and Wilfredo Lara's RBI single chased McDowell and Gage Miller home to make it 5-0.

McDowell's big night continued in the fifth when he hit his second triple of the night, this one scoring Weber and Forrester to give the Carp a 7-0 lead.

Ian Lewis continued his strong week with the Carp by punching an RBI single in the sixth inning to cap the Sky Carp's scoring for the evening.

On the mound, the Carp was again terrific. Luke Lashutka got the start and threw three scoreless frames, striking out seven in the process.

Brayan Mendoza (5-3) was simply outstanding to earn the win, going five innings and allowing just one run on three hits, striking out five along the way.

Justin Storm closed things out with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Sky Carp are now one game ahead of the River Bandits with 27 games remaining.

The two teams will do battle again Friday at 6:35 p.m.

The Carp will return home on Tuesday, August 12 for a series against the South Bend Cubs.

Homestand Highlights!

Tuesday: Bark in the Park!

Wednesday: One-Price Wednesday! Hot dog, chips and a drink along with your ticket for $18!

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday!

Friday: Decades Night (each inning represents a different decade) and Supper Clubber Friday!

Saturday: Star Wars Night and post-game fireworks!

Sunday: Sunday Family Funday and Beloit Health System Day!

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.