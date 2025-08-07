TinCaps Dial up the Long Ball in Thursday Night Victory

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps struck first for the fourth straight game this week against the South Bend Cubs in Thursday night's 8-3 victory.

Following a slow-roller that scored a run in the first, Jack Costello launched a three-run home run for Fort Wayne (19-20, 50-54) in the third inning to extend the lead to 4-0. Along with his sixth home run of the season, Costello reached base in three of his five plate appearances. Kai Roberts (No. 20 Padres prospect) followed up Costello's blast with a solo shot of his own in the fourth.

Right fielder Braedon Karpathios (No. 27 Padres prospect) smacked three hits for the 'Caps and reached in all five of his plate appearances. His two-run double in the eighth inning was the insurance that the TinCap bullpen needed to seal the deal.

Ryan Jackson extended his on-base streak to 16 games on Thursday. The former USC Trojan reached in his first three trips to the plate and has a knock in back-to-back nights this series.

Reliever Harry Gustin made his second appearance off the injured list and did not allow a hit or run in two frames of work. Gustin set down all six batters that he faced in order and picked up his third win of the season while lowering his ERA to a 2.56 mark across 19 outings.

South Bend (19-19, 43-61) catcher Ariel Armas has still not been retired by TinCap pitching in this series. He has four extra-base hits this week, including his one-out double in the ninth off Fort Wayne reliever Luis German.

