Cho, Ortiz Power Chiefs Past Timber Rattlers

August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - A pair of home runs were the driving force behind a 6-4 Chiefs win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in front of a lively Wednesday crowd of 3,501 fans.

Cardinals No. 13 prospect Chen-Wei Lin returned from the IL on Wednesday. Lin struggled as he shook off the rust. The right-hander walked four batters in the first inning and the Rattlers jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

Won-Bin Cho wasted little time reeling the Rattlers back in. With two on and two out in the bottom of the second, Cho whacked a three-run homer to the opposite field, tying the score at 3-3. For Cho, it was his second homer in less than a week.

Trailing 4-3 entering the bottom half of the sixth inning, Deniel Ortiz made his presence known. Ortiz tied the game with a leadoff homer on the first pitch of the inning, his first at the High-A level. Moments later, a single and double put runners on second and third base, and Josh Kross followed with a sac fly into center field to give Peoria a 5-4 lead. The next batter, Jon Jon Gazdar, followed with an RBI single to right field to extend the lead to 6-4.

After Lin's rocky start, Peoria's bullpen was lights out the rest of the way. Right-handers Gerardo Salas, Zeke Wood, and Mason Burns scattered just five hits over eight innings of one-run baseball. Salas, who served as a piggyback reliever tonight, was most impressive. He allowed just one run over 4 2/3 innings. He improved to 3-0 against Wisconsin this season. The Peoria-born Burns worked a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save, his third on the season. He lowered his Chiefs ERA to an impressive 2.77 on the year.

Game three of the series is scheduled for Thursday evening at Dozer Park. Jason Savacool is slated to start for Peoria. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2 drafts, $2 sodas, and $4 craft beers throughout the game as part of Throwback Thursday, presented by Busch Light.







