Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs Lake County)

August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Thursday, August 7, 2025 l Game #101 (36)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (22-16, 57-47) at Dayton Dragons (12-23, 33-67)

LH Jackson Humphries (1-8, 4.10) vs. RH Luke Hayden (2-5, 4.01)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 7, Lake County 1. The Dragons scored seven runs in the sixth inning, their second biggest inning of the year, while Dayton pitchers Johnathan Harmon, Joseph Menefee, and Will Cannon combined to allow just five hits and one run. Anthony Stephan, Yerlin Confidan, and Ryan McCrystal each had two hits and two RBI for the Dragons.

Current Series vs. Lake County: The Dragons are 1-1 in the series, losing 6-0 on Tuesday and winning 7-1 on Wednesday. The Dragons team ERA in the series is 3.00 and they do not have an error in the set.

Player Notes:

Wednesday's Dayton starting pitcher, Johnathan Harmon, returned from Tommy John elbow surgery to make his first appearance in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024 with the Dragons, when he left the game due to elbow pain in the first inning (he did make three rehab appearances in the ACL last month). Harmon did not allow a run over his final 19 innings with the Dragons in 2024 and began last night's game with four scoreless innings before allowing the only Lake County run of the night in the fifth.

The Dragons have received Triple-A infielder Davis Wendzel on an injury rehab assignment. Wendzel played in 28 games in the Major Leagues in 2024 with the Texas Rangers. He has played in 67 games this season with Louisville, batting .241 with eight home runs.

Jack Moss in his first 17 games with the Dragons is 16 for 48 (.333) with seven walks and an OBP of .417.

Ariel Almonte over his last 12 games is 13 for 43 (.302) with two home runs and three doubles.

Anthony Stephan in his last seven games is 9 for 26 (.346) with two home runs and a double.

Ryan McCrystal in his first eight games with the Dragons is batting .300 with three doubles and four RBI.

Irvin Machuca in his last six games (since returning from injured list): 6.2 IP, 0 R, 2 saves.

Cody Adcock in his last six games: 1.74 ERA, 10.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 11 SO.

Carlos Jorge ranks fourth in Dragons history in career steals with 60. Jorge and Jose Siri are the only two players in Dragons history to have at least 20 career home runs and at least 40 career stolen bases.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, August 8 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Caden Favors (4-8, 4.72) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (5-3, 4.44) TV: Dayton's CW

Saturday, August 9 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Michael Kennedy (2-1, 4.23) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-9, 7.00) TV: Dayton's CW

Sunday, August 10 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Josh Hartle (9-2, 2.60) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-3, 5.70) TV: Dayton's CW

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







