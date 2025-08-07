TinCaps Game Information: August 7 at South Bend Cubs

August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (49-54, 18-20) @ South Bend Cubs (42-61, 19-18)

Thursday, August 7 | Four Winds Field | 7:05 PM | Game 104 of 131

RHP Sam Whiting (0-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Kevin Valdez (1-0, 0.82 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

260 TO THE SHOW: On Friday, former TinCap outfielder Jakob Marsee became the 235th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to make their Major League debut. Marsee went 1-for-2 with 3 BB with the Miami Marlins, his first base hit being a double. In his first five games, Marsee had six hits, five of them for extra bases, along with four walks. He is just one of four players ever to do that in their first five games. Marsee had four extra-base hits and four walks in his first three career games, the first player to do so since 1901. The Padres selected Marsee in the sixth round out of Central Michigan in 2022 before Marsee saw time with Fort Wayne in 2023. With the 'Caps, Marsee batted .273 in 113 games while clubbing out 13 homers and driving in 41 runs and earned Midwest League Post-Season All-Star honors.

PITCHER OF THE MONTH: Fort Wayne TinCaps right-handed pitcher Miguel Mendez has been named the July Midwest League Pitcher of the Month, Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday. The No. 4 Padres prospect went 3-1 across four starts, allowing 10 hits and six walks across 24.0 innings pitched. He led the Midwest League in ERA (0.00), wins (three), hits allowed per nine innings (3.75), and WHIP (0.67). He is the second TinCap this season to win a Midwest League Player/Pitcher of the Month award, with former TinCaps shortstop Leo De Vries winning April's Player of the Month award. The 23-year-old is the third TinCap to win the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month award since the league began issuing the award in 2021. He joins Victor Lizarraga (Sept. 2023) and Ethan Elliott (May 2021).

ATTACKING EARLY: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo hit his 12th home run of the season Tuesday, his sixth on the first pitch of the at-bat. Verdugo's six first-pitch home runs, 10 extra-base hits, .930 SLG, and 1.352 OPS all lead the Midwest League this season, while his 12 RBI are tied for 5th.

ROSMAN ROPING: Verdugo picked up his second multi-hit game of August on Tuesday night, tying him for 10th in the Midwest League with his 12th home run. Going 3-for-3, he reached in all four plate appearances while scoring twice. Verdugo is on a season-long 10-game on-base streak, hitting .351 (11-31) in the stretch.

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: Fort Wayne infielder Ryan Jackson walked and lined a double Wednesday night. He is batting 15-for-51 (.294) on a 15-game on-base streak and has three multi-hit and two multi-walk showings in that stretch. The streak is his fourth separate on-base streak of at least 10 games this season. He began the year with a 34-game on-base streak with Single-A Lake Elsinore and started his stint with the 'Caps sporting a 16-game on-base streak. Tonight will also be his

WALK THE LINE: TinCap infielder Ryan Jackson is third in all of affiliated baseball in walks drawn this season with 80. He trails Juan Soto (87) and Rafael Devers (83) and is ahead of Roman Anthony. The USC product has reached base safely in 36 of the 38 games played with the TinCaps since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore in mid-June.

KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios has nine multi-hit games in his last 20 played, reaching base in all but two. Across the stretch, he is hitting .329 (25-76) with 4 2B, HR, 12 RBI, and 11 BB.

ON DECK: The Fort Wayne TinCaps return next week to Parkview Field for the second-to-last home series of 2025. The 'Caps will take on First-Half East Division champion West Michigan. Promotions include postgame fireworks Thursday through Saturday, along with Seinfeld Night Friday with a guest appearance from John O'Hurley, the actor who played J. Peterman. Saturday, it's 'Caps against Cancer Night, as Fort Wayne will wear specialty uniforms.







