Patrick Lee Plays Hero in 3-2 Win

August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Outfielder Patrick Lee made an incredible game-ending play to send the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 3-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in front of 6,804 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

In the ninth inning with a runner on first base and one out, Lee made a diving catch before making a return throw to first base, turning a double play to end the ballgame. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Lucas Elissalt was dominant in his Whitecaps debut, allowing one earned run through 5.2 innings pitched while adding five strikeouts as West Michigan pitchers held the Kernels to 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position in the 'Caps fourth straight victory.

West Michigan scored in the second inning as Lee plated Brett Callahan on an RBI single, delivering the 'Caps the early 1-0 lead. At the same time, Elissalt allowed just five baserunners through the first five innings before West Michigan plated another individual run in the bottom of the fifth inning as a throwing error by Kernels pitcher Ty Langenberg allowed 'Caps outfielder Jackson Strong to cross the plate, increasing their lead to 2-0. Cedar Rapids finally broke through in the top of the sixth as outfielder Kyle Hess lined an RBI single into right field before a throwing error allowed the game-tying run to cross, 2-2. The 'Caps were quick to respond, as Lee drew a walk in the bottom half before stealing second, advancing to third on a throwing error, then crossing the plate on a wild pitch, inching West Michigan back in front 3-2. Then, in the bottom of the ninth inning, Lee made a superman catch in right field - diving to take away extra bases from Jaime Ferrer before a return throw to first base caught Jay Thomason - putting an exclamation point on the 3-2 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 27-12 in the second half and 71-33 overall, while the Kernels fall to 19-19 in the second half and 59-45 overall. Whitecaps reliever Haden Erbe (3-1) picks up his third win of the season, allowing one run through 1.1 innings pitched, while closer Marco Jimenez picks up his third save, tossing a scoreless ninth inning. Cedar Rapids starting pitcher Ty Langenberg (3-5) suffers his fifth loss, giving up three runs (one earned) through 6.1 innings pitched. The Whitecaps have now won seven of their last eight games and hold the second-best overall record in the MiLB, just two wins behind the Greensboro Grasshoppers, who are 73-30 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps begin the back-half of this six-game series with their fourth game of the week against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday night from LMCU Ballpark at 6:35 pm. Righties Hayden Minton and Jose Olivares get the starts for West Michigan and Cedar Rapids. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







