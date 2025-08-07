Timber Rattlers Blank Chiefs, 9-0

August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - Behind nine unanswered runs and strong pitching, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers blanked the Peoria Chiefs, 9-0, Thursday at Dozer Park.

Wisconsin sent 10 batters to the plate in the second, scoring five times, all with two outs. With a runner at third base, Andrick Nava opened the scoring with an RBI double on the eighth pitch of his at-bat to make it 1-0. After a walk, Luis Pena doubled to center field to score Nava, extend the lead to 2-0, and put two runners in scoring position. Jesus Made followed with a single to right field, driving in two more runs to push the advantage to 4-0, and Hedbert Perez capped the rally with a double to left field to make it 5-0.

The Timber Rattlers added a run in the sixth inning, then tacked on two more in the seventh on a two-run homer from Made, his first in High-A. The Brewers' No. 1 prospect and No. 3 overall by Baseball America extended the lead to 8-0. Wisconsin added one more later in the inning to make it 9-0.

Starter Tanner Gillis was dominant, allowing just two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. The performance lowered his ERA to 2.08.

Peoria managed just three hits in the game, advancing three runners into scoring position. Tre Richardson collected two of the Chiefs' three hits.

The Wisconsin bullpen closed it out, with right-hander Stiven Cruz tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing one hit. Left-hander Anthony Flores recorded the final three outs, working out of a bases-loaded jam to secure the shutout win.

The Chiefs will look to even the series at two games apiece on Friday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Braden Davis is scheduled to start for Peoria.







