Bullpen's Effort Not Enough in Bandits' Loss to Beloit

August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - Three Quad Cities relievers combined to allow just one run over 4.1 innings of work Thursday, but the Sky Carp's middle-inning surge lifted Beloit over the River Bandits 8-1 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Beloit plated runs in five of the game's nine innings and tagged Quad Cities' starter Drew Beam for a career-high seven runs over his 4.2-inning start.

After Beam tossed a one-two-three first, Garret Forrester put the Sky Carp in front 1-0 with a solo homer in the second, before Wilson Weber drove in Jesus Hernandez's two-out double with an RBI-single in the third.

A pair of walks and the first of Micah McDowell's two RBI-triples gave Beam trouble in the fourth and even after back-to-back strikeouts, Beloit cleaned the bases with a two-out, two-run single off the bat of Wilfredo Lara, pushing Beloit ahead 5-0.

Beloit produced with two outs again in the fifth, nullifying Beam's second set of consecutive strikeouts with a Weber single, Forrester double, and McDowell's second triple- a two-run poke that put the Sky Carp up 7-0 and chased Beam from the game.

Jacob Widener entered in relief to help Beam finish the fifth, but Ian Lewis tacked on a two-out single in the sixth that made it 8-0.

The River Bandits bats had no answers for Beloit starter Luke Lashutka, who struck out a career-high seven over 3.0-scoreless innings.

Hunter Ensley got Quad Cities into the run column with a sacrifice-fly in the seventh, but it would be the Bandits' only tally of the night against Sky Carp left-hander Brayan Mendoza, who struck out five over 5.0 innings of relief.

Despite allowing the bases to load in the seventh, River Bandits' reliever L.P. Langevin tossed a scoreless seventh, before Jesus Rios quieted Beloit in the eighth and ninth.

Quad Cities loaded the bases against Justin Strom in the bottom of the ninth, but the southpaw closed out the frame unscathed and put the nail in Quad Cities' second loss in three games to start the series.

Mendoza (5-3) earned the win in the effort for Beloit, while Beam (5-9) was saddled with the loss for the Bandits, allowing seven runs on eight hits, two walks, and six strikeouts.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game four of the series tomorrow night and sends Mason Miller (0-0, 0.00) to the mound opposite Beloit's Nick Brink (5-3, 3.59). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







