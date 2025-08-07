Two Unearned Runs Lift Whitecaps Past Kernels, 3-2

Comstock Park, MI - The Whitecaps scored unearned runs in the fifth and seventh innings, which proved to be the difference in a 3-2 victory over the Kernels Thursday night.

After winning the first two games of the series, West Michigan got on the board first again on Thursday. In the bottom of the second, Brett Callahan ripped a one-out double and two batters later came home to score on a Patrick Lee RBI single to lift the Whitecaps on top 1-0.

But that was the lone earned run charged against Cedar Rapids starter Ty Langenberg. The right-hander went a career-long 6.1 innings and struck out five, allowing three runs, one earned, in his fifth quality start of the season.

In the fifth, West Michigan doubled its lead. Singles by Jackson Strong and Woody Hadeen put runners on the corners, and an error on a pickoff attempt at first base scored a run to make it 2-0.

Cedar Rapids pulled even in the top of the sixth. An Eduardo Tait single and a Brandon Winokur hit by pitch put two runners on for Kyle Hess, who scored a run with an RBI single, and on the throw home, the ball got away to allow Winokur to come in and score to tie the game 2-2.

But it didn't take long for the Whitecaps to grab the lead back. In the bottom of the seventh, Lee worked a walk and stole second. Now in scoring position, an error on a pick-off play at second moved him to third, and he scored on a wild pitch to put West Michigan back ahead 3-2.

Trailing by a run, the Kernels stranded two on the bases in the eighth and in the ninth, Lee closed out the win for West Michigan with a diving catch in right, which he turned into a double play to end the 3-2 contest.

The loss is the fourth straight for the Kernels, and it sets Cedar Rapids at 19-19 in the second half of the season. Game four of the series in West Michigan is set for Friday night at 5:35 with Jose Olivares on the mound, opposite Hayden Minton.







