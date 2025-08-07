Big Fifth Propels Great Lakes over Locos, 7-6
August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Jake Gelof drove a three-run to right-center to cap a six-run fifth-inning rally, and the Great Lakes Loons (22-16, 56-47) - playing as Los Pepinillos Picantes de Norte on a Copa night - eked out a 7-6 win over the Lansing Locos (17-22, 53-52) on Thursday night at Dow Diamond.
Great Lakes ended a five-game home losing streak to Lansing with the win.
Trailing 3-1 entering the fifth, the Loons tied the score on a Carlos Rojas RBI single and a Kendall George RBI fielder's choice. After a walk to Zyhir Hope loaded the bases, reliever Tom Reisinger set down Logan Wagner and Cameron Decker on a foulout and a flyout.
Jack Mahoney relieved Reisinger and walked Joe Vetrano to force in the go-ahead run. Gelof followed with a bases-clearing drive up the alley, lifting Great Lakes into a 7-3 lead.
A C.J. Pittaro RBI triple in the sixth, plus a Joel Ibarra run-scoring throwing error and Ryan Lasko RBI single in the eighth brought Lansing within a run.
But Cam Day stranded runners at second and third to end the eighth, then picked off pinch-runner Carlos Pacheco in the ninth to preserve the win.
Lansing starter Tzu-Chen Sha struck out four batters in four innings, allowing three hits and a Wagner solo home run in a no-decision. Casey Yamauchi went 3-for-5 with an RBI single; the second baseman has five hits and three walks in the first three games of the series.
The Nuts turn to right-hander Kenya Huggins on Friday at 7:05 p.m., opposed by Loons right-hander Brooks Auger.
The Lugnuts play in Midland through Sunday, returning home to welcome in Dayton from August 12-17. Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500.
