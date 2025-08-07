Big Fifth Propels Great Lakes over Locos, 7-6

August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Jake Gelof drove a three-run to right-center to cap a six-run fifth-inning rally, and the Great Lakes Loons (22-16, 56-47) - playing as Los Pepinillos Picantes de Norte on a Copa night - eked out a 7-6 win over the Lansing Locos (17-22, 53-52) on Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

Great Lakes ended a five-game home losing streak to Lansing with the win.

Trailing 3-1 entering the fifth, the Loons tied the score on a Carlos Rojas RBI single and a Kendall George RBI fielder's choice. After a walk to Zyhir Hope loaded the bases, reliever Tom Reisinger set down Logan Wagner and Cameron Decker on a foulout and a flyout.

Jack Mahoney relieved Reisinger and walked Joe Vetrano to force in the go-ahead run. Gelof followed with a bases-clearing drive up the alley, lifting Great Lakes into a 7-3 lead.

A C.J. Pittaro RBI triple in the sixth, plus a Joel Ibarra run-scoring throwing error and Ryan Lasko RBI single in the eighth brought Lansing within a run.

But Cam Day stranded runners at second and third to end the eighth, then picked off pinch-runner Carlos Pacheco in the ninth to preserve the win.

Lansing starter Tzu-Chen Sha struck out four batters in four innings, allowing three hits and a Wagner solo home run in a no-decision. Casey Yamauchi went 3-for-5 with an RBI single; the second baseman has five hits and three walks in the first three games of the series.

The Nuts turn to right-hander Kenya Huggins on Friday at 7:05 p.m., opposed by Loons right-hander Brooks Auger.

The Lugnuts play in Midland through Sunday, returning home to welcome in Dayton from August 12-17. Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500.







Midwest League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.