Bengard Transferred to 60-Day IL

August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Spencer Bengard has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL with a right elbow stress reaction. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with 11 on the injured list and one on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at West Michigan tonight at 5:35.







