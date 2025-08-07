Bengard Transferred to 60-Day IL
August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Spencer Bengard has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL with a right elbow stress reaction. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with 11 on the injured list and one on the Temporarily Inactive List.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at West Michigan tonight at 5:35.
Midwest League Stories from August 7, 2025
- Bengard Transferred to 60-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cho, Ortiz Power Chiefs Past Timber Rattlers - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Bengard Transferred to 60-Day IL
- Two Big Innings Power Whitecaps Past Kernels 8-2
- Amick, Diaw Placed on 7-Day IL; Valladares Transferred to Cedar Rapids
- Whitecaps Blank Kernels 6-0, Take Series Opener
- Bohorquez Transferred from a Fort Myers, Stull Transferred from AA Wichita, Diaw Activated from 60-Day IL