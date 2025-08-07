Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 12-17

August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers return to Neuroscience Group Field on Tuesday night for the start of a series against the Great Lakes Loons. The Rattlers are bringing Jesús Made and Luis Pena, the top two prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers, system with them. Amazing promotions are scheduled for fans to supplement the excitement of the new players for the homestand.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

Additionally, for every Timber Rattler hit in every remaining home game in August, Dixon Ticonderoga will donate ten packs of pencils to area schools.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 12 at 6:40pm; Los Granjeros de Wisconsin Night #3; Fox Communities Credit Union Cash Envelope Giveaway; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX: The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers become Los Granjeros de Wisconsin as they celebrate baseball's Hispanic Heritage as part of the final Copa de la Diversion game of the season. Players and coaches will wear their special Granjeros jerseys for the final time this season. Those jerseys are available in auctions at this link starting Tuesday, August 12 at 10:00am and ending on Sunday, August 17. Proceeds from the auctions will benefit Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Fox Communities Credit Union will hand out cash envelopes to all fans with tickets in a lucky section. All envelopes will have cash inside. Make sure you are sitting in your seat to see how much cash is inside your envelope. Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX presents Bang for Your Buck Night for this game. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13 at 12:10pm; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO on our final midweek day game of 2025. Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14 at 6:40pm; TV Sitcom Night with John O'Hurley; Jesús Made Picture Giveaway sponsored by Blue Print Service Company; Stand Up to Cancer Night; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: The sun sets over the verdant outfield, casting a warm glow over our hallowed ballpark. Amidst the smell of freshly grilled bratwurst, an event of unparalleled sophistication unfolds. Step into a world where elegance meets the earthy charm of America's pastime. The man, the myth, the legend, Mr. John O'Hurley - J. Peterman himself from Seinfeld, graces us with his presence for a pregame Meet & Greet in the Fox Club with one picture or autograph per person. O'Hurley, his voice, a velvet echo in the annals of television history, will also host a post-game round of Seinfeld trivia in the Fox Club as part of this ticket package. Blue Print Service Company is sponsoring a collectible 8-1/2 ¬Â x 11 ¬Â photo of Jesús Made, the #1 prospect in the Brewers system for the first 1,000 fans to attend this game. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. The Timber Rattlers invite you to participate in Stand Up To Cancer during this game, too.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 at 6:40pm - Wrestling Night with Heath Slater, Hornswoggle, and ACW; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation with KISS FM: He's Got Kids! Former WWE and TNA Superstar Heath Slater joins Hornswoggle and the All-Star Championship Wrestling crew for Wrestling Night. There is a special ticket package with a pre-game meet & greet, seating for the pre-game wrestling matches, and a post-game Q & A session. Friday night fireworks are followed by Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16 at 6:40pm; Malmö Oat Milkers Night; Jackson Chourio Bobblehead presented by Steinhafels; KISS FM Family Night; Post-game Fireworks presented by Kimberly-Clark; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers celebrate Jackson Chourio's 20/20 season in 2024 with the stealing a base part of his bobblehead series. This bobblehead, available to the first 1,000 fans through the gates, is presented by Steinhafels. This is also the game for the Rattlers to become the Malmö Oat Milkers, the 121st team in Minor League Baseball, with special jerseys. Fans will be able to enter a drawing to win these jerseys. After the game, enjoy a fireworks show presented by Kimberly-Clark. Children twelve and under are allowed to run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17 at 1:10pm; Softball Day with Hilary Blomberg sponsored by Habush, Habush, & Rottier; Brewers Sunday presented by 107.5 FM, The Fan with Tumbler Ticket Package and Bernie Brewer Appearance; Bark in The Park courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Hilary Blomberg, the All-Big Ten Softball Star from the University of Wisconsin, joins the festivities on Softball Day presented by Habush, Habush, & Rottier. Blomberg will be available for autographs prior to the game. Brewers Sunday is presented by 107.5, The Fan with Timber Rattlers players and coaches wearing their Brewers Sunday jerseys during the game. There is also an appearance by Bernie Brewer and a package that includes a ticket to the game and a Brewers Sunday Tumbler available at this link. Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka is back, too. Seating has been set aside on the berm at the end of the third base concourse for you and your dog during the game. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. As an incentive, Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500. Get on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen for Catch on the Field. After the game, players will be available in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse for an autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

The home schedule has been announced for the 2026 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season. Ticket packages for next season are available over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Ticket packages for 2026 will not be available for online purchase until September.







Midwest League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.