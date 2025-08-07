Six-Run Fifth Guided by Gelof, Powers Pepinillos Picantes to 7-6 Win
August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Pepinillos Picantes del Norte (56-47) (22-16) tallied six runs in the fifth, taking a 7-6 win over the Lansing Locos (53-52) (17-22) on an 87-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Dow Diamond.
- Logan Wagner added his second homer of the series and 13th of the season, a 397-footer with a 103 mph exit velocity.
- Great Lakes scored six runs in the fifth. Debuting Samuel Munoz singled to start the inning. An error in left field put two on base. A Carlos Rojas RBI single and Kendall George 's fielder's choice pushed across two. After two walks, Jake Gelof knocked a ball into right center field, plating three.
- Lansing scored the first three runs of the contest. Amassing three runs and five hits through the first three innings. Payton Martin struck out six over 5.2 innings.
- The Pepinillos Picantes bullpen allowed two runs in 3.2 innings. Joseilyn Gonzalez struck out Ben Newton in the sixth, stranding a runner on third base. Gonzalez has inherited 33 runners this season, and only 12 have scored.
- The Locos added two runs in the eighth. A hit by pitch, walk, bunt single, and error added a run against Joel Ibarra. Cam Day earned the final five outs and his fourth save. The right-hander, after a Ryan Lasko RBI single to make it 7-6, induced a groundout and lineout. Day struck out two and picked off a runner in the ninth.
Rounding Things Out
Reynaldo Yean tossed a scoreless inning in the seventh, striking out the last batter he faced with a 103-mph pitch.
Up Next
The Loons and Lugnuts play tomorrow, Friday, August 8th. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday is GRIT Night with a chance to win Detroit Lions memorabilia. The game features Foodie Friday presented by Isabella Bank, and the special ticket package is available at Loons.com.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from August 7, 2025
- TinCaps Dial up the Long Ball in Thursday Night Victory - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Timber Rattlers Blank Chiefs, 9-0 - Peoria Chiefs
- Bullpen's Effort Not Enough in Bandits' Loss to Beloit - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Six-Run Fifth Guided by Gelof, Powers Pepinillos Picantes to 7-6 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Big Fifth Propels Great Lakes over Locos, 7-6 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dragons Fall to Lake County 7-5 on Thursday - Dayton Dragons
- Sky Carp Back in Front After 8-1 Victory - Beloit Sky Carp
- Patrick Lee Plays Hero in 3-2 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cubs Pitching Has Down Night in 8-3 Loss to Fort Wayne - South Bend Cubs
- Two Unearned Runs Lift Whitecaps Past Kernels, 3-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: August 7 at South Bend Cubs - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 12-17 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Bengard Transferred to 60-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cho, Ortiz Power Chiefs Past Timber Rattlers - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Six-Run Fifth Guided by Gelof, Powers Pepinillos Picantes to 7-6 Win
- Crowell Tosses Six Scoreless But Late Lansing Push Earns Lugnuts 3-1 Win
- Lugnuts Down Loons 6-3 in Extras, Spoil Serwinowski's Nine Strikeout Debut
- TinCaps Win Series Finale 5-2, Diaz Adds First Loons Homer of August
- Loons Crush TinCaps 18-3, Get Most Runs and Hits in a Game in 2025