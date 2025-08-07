Six-Run Fifth Guided by Gelof, Powers Pepinillos Picantes to 7-6 Win

August 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Pepinillos Picantes del Norte (56-47) (22-16) tallied six runs in the fifth, taking a 7-6 win over the Lansing Locos (53-52) (17-22) on an 87-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

- Logan Wagner added his second homer of the series and 13th of the season, a 397-footer with a 103 mph exit velocity.

- Great Lakes scored six runs in the fifth. Debuting Samuel Munoz singled to start the inning. An error in left field put two on base. A Carlos Rojas RBI single and Kendall George 's fielder's choice pushed across two. After two walks, Jake Gelof knocked a ball into right center field, plating three.

- Lansing scored the first three runs of the contest. Amassing three runs and five hits through the first three innings. Payton Martin struck out six over 5.2 innings.

- The Pepinillos Picantes bullpen allowed two runs in 3.2 innings. Joseilyn Gonzalez struck out Ben Newton in the sixth, stranding a runner on third base. Gonzalez has inherited 33 runners this season, and only 12 have scored.

- The Locos added two runs in the eighth. A hit by pitch, walk, bunt single, and error added a run against Joel Ibarra. Cam Day earned the final five outs and his fourth save. The right-hander, after a Ryan Lasko RBI single to make it 7-6, induced a groundout and lineout. Day struck out two and picked off a runner in the ninth.

Rounding Things Out

Reynaldo Yean tossed a scoreless inning in the seventh, striking out the last batter he faced with a 103-mph pitch.

Up Next

The Loons and Lugnuts play tomorrow, Friday, August 8th. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday is GRIT Night with a chance to win Detroit Lions memorabilia. The game features Foodie Friday presented by Isabella Bank, and the special ticket package is available at Loons.com.

