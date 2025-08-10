TinCaps Game Information: August 9 at South Bend Cubs

August 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (50-56, 19-22) @ South Bend Cubs (44-62, 21-19)

Sunday, August 10 | Four Winds Field | 2:05 PM | Game 107 of 131

LHP Luis Gutierrez (2-0, 3.55 ERA) vs. RHP Yenrri Rojas (0-1, 0.82 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Saturday night, falling to the South Bend Cubs 4-1 at Four Winds Field.

KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios continued his impressive series at Four Winds Field. Following a 1-for-3-night Saturday, the No. 27 Padres prospect is 9-for-18 this series with 2 2B, HR, 3 BB, and 4 RBI. He has 11 multi-hit games in his last 23 played, reaching base in all but two. Across the stretch, he is hitting .360 (31-86) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 15 RBI, and 14 BB. Karpathios homered for the 12th time this season on Tuesday night, 10 of which have gone to the opposite field.

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: Fort Wayne infielder Ryan Jackson had his 16-game on-base streak snapped on Friday night before reaching on a single and a walk Saturday. He batted 17-for-55 (.309) across the streak and had four multi-hit and two multi-walk showings in the stretch. The streak was his fourth separate on-base streak of at least 10 games this season. He began the year with a 34-game on-base streak with Single-A Lake Elsinore and started his stint with the 'Caps sporting a 16-game on-base streak.

WALK THE LINE: TinCap infielder Ryan Jackson is third in all of affiliated baseball in walks drawn this season with 82. He trails Juan Soto (88) and Rafael Devers (86) and is ahead of Roman Anthony (78). The USC product has reached base safely in 38 of the 41 games played with the TinCaps since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore on June 17. Jackson has now played in 26 consecutive games.

NEW STOPPER IN TOWN: Flamethrowing right-hander Luis Germán got the final three outs for Fort Wayne in Thursday night's win before striking the side Saturday. In his last 13 appearances dating back to June 21, Germán has a 2.00 ERA in 18 innings pitched, striking out 21. The 23-year-old is set to take hold of a ninth-inning role held by dominant arms this season. Tyson Neighbors started the season as Fort Wayne's closer, striking out 43.8% of batters faced (second-best in franchise history) before being promoted on June 10. Garrett Hawkins (No. 19 Padres prospect) assumed the role and still holds the longest scoreless inning streak in baseball since 2013 (38 IP), following his promotion last week. Misael Tamarez and Cole Paplham also saw stints in the closer role.

HOME COOKING: TinCap left-hander Luis Gutierrez made his sixth start across nine home appearances between two levels on Sunday. Gutierrez put together a quality start in the 5-2 victory, tossing six frames while allowing two runs on three hits and striking out seven. He has a 3-1 record at home this season with a 2.42 ERA over 48 Ã¢..." innings tossed. Gutierrez has a 3:1 strikeout to walk ratio at home in 2025 and has allowed six earned runs across 22 innings in his 4 starts at Parkview Field since getting called up in June. On the road, Gutierrez has a 4.08 ERA across nine appearances with 34 strikeouts to 18 walks.

260 TO THE SHOW: On Friday, August 1, former TinCap outfielder Jakob Marsee became the 235th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to make their Major League debut. Marsee went 1-for-2 with 3 BB with the Miami Marlins, his first base hit being a double. In 10 games, Marsee is hitting .448 (13-for-29) with as many walks as strikeouts (8) and has accomplished these feats:

- First player since at least 1901 with 4 XBH and 4 BB in first 3 games

- 1 of 4 players ever to have 6 H, 5 XBH, 4 BB in first 5 games

- Set a Marlins franchise record reaching base 21 times (13 H, 8 BB) through first 10 games

The Padres selected Marsee in the sixth round out of Central Michigan in 2022 before Marsee saw time with Fort Wayne in 2023. With the 'Caps, Marsee batted .273 in 113 games while clubbing out 13 homers and driving in 41 runs and earned Midwest League Post-Season All-Star honors. He hit .366 against the South Bend Cubs (15-for-41) with five extra base hits.

ON DECK: The Fort Wayne TinCaps return next week to Parkview Field for the second-to-last home series of 2025. The 'Caps will take on First-Half East Division champion West Michigan. Promotions include postgame fireworks Thursday through Saturday, along with Seinfeld Night Friday with a guest appearance from John O'Hurley, the actor who played J. Peterman. Saturday, it's 'Caps against Cancer Night, as Fort Wayne will wear specialty uniforms.







Midwest League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.