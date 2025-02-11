Chicago Cubs Hall-Of-Famer Shawon Dunston to Appear at Four Winds Field on May 22

February 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Two-time MLB All-Star, and Chicago Cubs Hall-of-Famer Shawon Dunston is set to appear at Four Winds Field for a special meet-and-greet event on Thursday, May 22. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders only and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. as the South Bend Cubs are scheduled to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Tickets for the VIP meet-and-greet with Dunston are available now. Included in this package is a ticket inside the Pepsi Stadium Club, two hour all-you-can-eat Classic Ballpark Buffet, and the guaranteed opportunity to meet the Cubs Hall of Famer. The Classic Ballpark Buffet includes grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, Stouffer's Mac and Cheese, cookies, and beverages (lemonade, water and soda).

After being drafted with the first overall pick by the Chicago Cubs in 1982 out of Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn, New York, Dunston's first Minor League stop with the organization was in the Midwest League in Davenport, Iowa. The future Cubs legend first suited up with the then 'Quad City Cubs' in 1983, batting .310 in 117 games.

Dunston would eventually make his MLB debut on April 9, 1985 against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. In 18 Big League seasons with Chicago, San Francisco, St. Louis, Cleveland, New York (Mets), and Pittsburgh, he finished his career hitting .269 in 1814 games, with 150 home runs, and 668 RBI.

Before he retired, Dunston also had the opportunity to play in the World Series with the Giants in 2002. His highlight moment came in Game 6 of the Fall Classic that year, when he homered late in that contest to give San Francisco a dramatic lead.

The VIP Package, limited to 100 tickets, is only $85.00 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets for Dunston's visit to Four Winds Field on May 22, visit SouthBendCubs.com, or call 574-235-9988.

