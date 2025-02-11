Whitecaps 7 Days of Deals Starts Today
February 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, Michigan - Starting at 10:00am, the Whitecaps kick off 7 Days of Deals, a series of unique, one-day-only opportunities to purchase specific tickets for select games. To see the full lineup of deals, visit our 7 Days of Deals page on whitecapsbaseball.com. The excitement of the 7 Days of Deals carries right into individual game tickets going on sale Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00am! Individual tickets will be available at whitecapsbaseball.com, as well as by calling the box office at 616-784-4131.
About the West Michigan Whitecaps: The Whitecaps Minor League Baseball team was established in 1994. The Whitecaps are a High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and play in the Midwest League. The team's home games are played at LMCU Ballpark. For more information, visit milb.com/west-michigan.
