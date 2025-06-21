Captains Pull Away Late in 10-5 Defeat of South Bend

On Saturday at Four Winds Field, the Lake County Captains (36-32) took down the South Bend Cubs (24-44) by a 10-5 score. The Captains used a six-run ninth inning to break the game open late, finishing the night with 12 hits. On the other side, the Cubs posted nine hits, including a pair of home runs from center fielder Carter Trice. With seven home runs this month, Trice has set the South Bend Cubs' record for June long balls.

With the wind gusting out to center field on a warm night in South Bend, both offenses put up numbers early on. Lake County struck first with two outs in the first inning, as right fielder Wuilfredo Antunez drilled an RBI single. Trice answered right back for South Bend, belting the Cubs' second leadoff home run in as many nights and extending his on-base streak to 17 games. The Captains then recaptured the lead in the second inning, getting solo home runs from center fielder Jonah Advincula and third baseman Juan Benjamin.

Neither starting pitcher surrendered an additional run from that point on, keeping the Captains in front by a 3-1 score until. No. 18 Chicago Cubs prospect Ryan Gallagher finished with six strikeouts across 5.2 innings, throwing 95 pitches in the process. On the Lake County side, lefty Matt Wilkinson looked like his 2024 self, punching out eight hitters across five innings. After giving up the Trice home run, he did not allow a hit, retiring 10 consecutive Cubs at one point.

Vince Reilly, the first reliever out of the South Bend bullpen, did well to keep the Cubs in the game. The right-hander took over for Gallagher in the sixth, ending the inning with a strikeout to strand two Captains in scoring position. In the seventh inning, Reilly posted a zero, and the Cubs loaded the bases with three consecutive two-out singles on offense. First baseman Brian Kalmer stepped in against new Lake County reliever Jack Jasiak and went down on a called third strike, keeping the Cubs behind by a pair of runs.

Lake County would make the Cubs pay for their missed opportunity, scoring in the top of the eighth. Right-hander Luis Rujano walked three Captains, loading the bases with two outs. He then plunked second baseman Christian Knapczyk on a two-strike pitch, allowing Lake County to take a 4-1 lead.

The Cubs pulled that run back in the bottom of the eighth, as Trice poked a bunt single and scored on a throwing error. With two outs in the inning, left fielder Andy Garriola came up to bat, representing the go-ahead run with a pair of runners on. However, he also went down looking against Jasiak.

Lake County would put the game away in the ninth, grabbing six runs to take a 10-2 lead. After back-to-back walks started the inning, shortstop Jose Devers and catcher Johnny Tincher combined to drive in three runs on doubles. Benjamin then roped an RBI single, reaching base for the fourth time in the game. Knapczyk followed with another run-scoring single to put the final touch on his three-hit night.

Right fielder Ivan Brethowr and Kalmer each doubled in the bottom of the ninth, drawing a run back for South Bend. Trice then cranked a two-run home run to left field, his second long ball of the game and his seventh of June. Saturday marked Trice's second professional multi-home run game and his first as a South Bend Cub. Jasiak still finished the game out for Lake County with plenty of breathing room, moving the Captains into a 3-2 series lead.

South Bend and Lake County will close out the series at 2:05 PM on Sunday. Right-hander Kenten Egbert is scheduled to pitch for the Cubs against Lake County lefty Jackson Humphries.







