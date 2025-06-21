TinCaps Game Information: June 21 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

June 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-0, 32-34) @ Dayton Dragons (0-1, 21-45)

Saturday, June 21 | Day Air Ballpark | 7:05 PM | Game 67 of 131

RHP Eric Yost (2-5, 2.73 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Hayden (1-2, 2.85 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps started off the second half with a gutsy win, taking down the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) at Day Air Ballpark on Friday, 3-2.

STABLE SLAYING DRAGONS: The TinCaps bullpen has dominated Dayton this season. After retiring the final eight batters of the game Thursday and combining for three scoreless on Friday, Fort Wayne's pen has a 1.78 ERA in 65 2/3 innings (15 games) against the Dragons. A perfect 5-0 record with four saves, 'Cap relievers have struck out 81 while holding Dayton hitters to a .131 batting average against, the lowest against any opponent. Winning 5 of 6 from April 29 to May 4 at Parkview Field, the TinCaps bullpen retired 16 Dragons hitters in a row on back-to-back nights to begin the series.

YOU'VE BEEN YOST'D: TinCaps starter Eric Yost has dominated this season through 10 starts, ranking 5th in the MWL with a 2.73 ERA while striking out 58 batters. Holding a 3-5 record, the righty ranks 10th in innings pitched (56.0), 8th batting average against (.236), 5th in BB% (7.9), and 6th in BB/9 (3.00). After striking out a career-high 11 against the Dragons on May 4, Yost's line against Dayton is: 2 GS, 11 IP, 12 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 17 K, 0 BB, 0.82 ERA. He was fantastic in May, turning in a pair of quality starts. The Northeastern grad held a 2-2 record with a Midwest League second-best 1.46 ERA. Across 24 2/3 innings in four starts, Yost held opponents to a .163 batting average, striking out 27.

A TINCAPS BASH: The Fort Wayne TinCaps scored all three of their runs Friday on solo home runs. It is the fourth time this season that the 'Caps have hit three or more home runs in a game. Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) launched his 10th home run of the season in the second before Jacob Campbell and Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) went back-to-back in the fifth. First time the 'Caps have had back-to-back home runs this season.

ROAD ROBERTS: TinCaps outfielder Kai Roberts' first High-A home run Friday continued his torrid stretch on the road. This season, the No. 23 Padres prospect is hitting .294 (15-51) on the road with two extra-base hits and six stolen bases. Roberts is 12 of 13 in stolen bases after setting the single-season and career stolen base records at Utah last spring.

WALKING ROSMAN: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo reached all four times on Friday, drawing three walks. Verdugo has 7 walks in his last 4 games and has walked 25 times in his last 20, holding a BB% of 28.7% throughout the stretch. The No. 24 Padres prospect walked four times in his first 77 plate appearances (5.2%) to begin the year. The 20-year-old is tied for the team lead with 13 multi-hit games, and 2nd in BB% (15.7%). He is also 4th in the league with 10 home runs, and tied for 3rd with 26 extra-base hits.

EYEING IT LIKE A HAWK(INS): After a 1-2-3 ninth on Friday, securing his third save, Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 16 outings. Across 18 1/3 quiet innings, Hawkins has struck out 23, with his fastball topping 98 mph. He is tied for 10th in the league with 4 wins, 7th in appearances with 21, and 11th amongst Midwest League relievers with 38 strikeouts, while ranking 9th in K% (34.2). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

SANCHEZ OUT OF THE STABLE: TinCaps reliever Fernando Sanchez retired 11 of 12 batters faced in relief on Tuesday, not giving up a hit across 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The southpaw has not given up an earned run in 13 of his 15 outings this season with Fort Wayne and made three appearances with Double-A San Antonio after being transferred on April 29. Across 27 innings, Sanchez has a 2-1 record with one save and a 2.33 ERA.

GUTSY GUSTIN: TinCaps long-reliever Harry Gustin continues to go long distances out of the bullpen. The southpaw worked two scoreless frames on Friday night, striking out four. This outing lowers Gustin's season ERA to 2.18 across 16 appearances. The left-hander put on a show two weeks ago against Beloit by recording his third nine-plus-out save. Gustin gave up just one hit, striking out a career-high six. His 49 strikeouts this season are second amongst Midwest League relievers.

LOCAL CONNECTIONS: Reliever Nick Wissman is from Dayton. After attending Chaminade Julienne High School in downtown Dayton, he spent 4 years at the University of Dayton, where last year he won the Atlantic 10's Pitcher of the Year award. UD's alumni list includes Craig Stammen, who pitched in the big leagues from 2009-15 with the Nationals and from 2017-22 with the Padres. After retiring due to injury in '23, Stammen joined San Diego's baseball operations staff as a special assistant. He lives in the Dayton area and is with the TinCaps this week. Molly Meyer, a former UD softball standout, has been the Padres' player development coordinator since '23'Dragons pitching coach Willie Blair, who pitched in the big leagues from 1990-2001, was Fort Wayne's pitching coach in 2011 and '12. He was then San Diego's bullpen coach from 2013-15.







