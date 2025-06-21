TinCaps Top Dragons, 10-0, on Saturday Night at Day Air Ballpark

June 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio -The Fort Wayne TinCaps produced a season-high 17 hits while a trio of TinCap pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout as Fort Wayne defeated the Dayton Dragons 10-0 on Saturday night.

A crowd of 7,788 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

Fort Wayne took a 1-0 lead on the first pitch of the game. Kai Roberts smacked a solo home run over the left field fence for his second blast of the season. Oswaldo Linares and Ryan Jackson produced RBI singles in the second and fifth innings respectively to grow Fort Wayne's advantage to 3-0.

All three runs were charged to Dayton starter Luke Hayden, who tossed four and one-third innings allowing six hits. Hayden fanned a career-high seven batters in the outing.

The TinCaps stretched their lead to 7-0 with four runs in the sixth inning, headlined by a Jack Costello two-RBI double off Dayton reliever Dylan Simmons.

Fort Wayne tacked on three more in the eighth to close out the scoring, thanks in-part to a Brandon Butterworth solo home run over the center field wall.

TinCap starter Eric Yost dazzled, tossing seven shutout innings while allowing one hit. The Northeastern University product walked one and struck out nine.

Victor Acosta produced the lone Dragons hit, a double to left field in the bottom of the first inning.

Up Next: The Dragons (0-2, 21-46) host Fort Wayne (2-0, 33-34) in the last game of the series and third game of the Second Half season on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Nick Sando will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







