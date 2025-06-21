TinCaps Clinch Series in Dominant 17-Hit Performance

DAYTON, Ohio. - Smacking a season-high 17 hits and completing their second one-hit shutout of the season, the Fort Wayne TinCaps clinched the series over the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) Saturday night, winning 10-0.

The 'Caps (2-0, 33-34) took the lead on the very first pitch of the game as Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) lofted his second home run in as many games over the left-field wall. In the next inning, Oswaldo Linares put Fort Wayne up a pair with an RBI single to center field. The catcher has driven in 15 RBI in his last 11 games and ended the night going 2-for-5.

Behind an early cushion, TinCaps starter Eric Yost put together the best starting pitching performance of the season. After giving up a cue-shot double on the very first pitch, Yost retired 16 in a row and 20 of the final 22 batters he faced.

Across seven shutout, one-hit innings, the 22-year-old struck out nine, giving up one walk and throwing 58 of his 86 pitches (67.4%) for strikes. It is the third quality start this season by Yost and the eighth by a TinCaps starter. The Northeastern grad has particularly dominated the Dragons (0-2, 21-46), now having a line of:

3 GS, 1-1, 18 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 26 K, 1 BB, 0.50 ERA, .194 BAA

The offense continued to rumble, scoring a run in the fifth, four runs on five hits in the sixth, and three runs on five-straight two-out hits in the eighth as all nine TinCaps hitters recorded a hit, seven of which with multiple hits and an RBI.

Brandon Butterworth was just a triple shy of the cycle Saturday. Along with his team-leading 14th double of the season that drove in a run, Butterworth hit the farthest TinCap home run this season in the eighth. A solo shot at 105 mph off the bat went 433 feet to left-center field. Following his team-leading 14th multi-hit game this season, the NC State grad has hits in six of his last seven games, hitting .357 (10-for-28) with three home runs and seven RBI.

No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries bounced out of a slump with two base hits and an RBI while Ryan Jackson and Jack Costello each brought in two runs on two hits.

The 'Caps bullpen locked things down again with two scoreless innings, securing Fort Wayne's fourth shutout win of the season.

