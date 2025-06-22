TinCaps Game Information: June 22 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

June 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-0, 33-34) @ Dayton Dragons (0-2, 21-46)

Sunday, June 22 | Day Air Ballpark | 1:05 PM | Game 68 of 131

LHP Luis Gutierrez (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. LHP Nick Sando (1-2, 14.63 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Smacking a season-high 17 hits and completing their second one-hit shutout of the season, the Fort Wayne TinCaps clinched the series over the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) Saturday night, winning 10-0.

YOU'VE BEEN YOST'D: TinCaps starter Eric Yost put together the best starting pitching performance of the season. After giving up a cue-shot double on the very first pitch, Yost retired 16 in a row and 20 of the final 22 batters he faced. Across seven shutout, one-hit innings, the 22-year-old struck out nine, giving up one walk and throwing 58 of his 86 pitches (67.4%) for strikes. After striking out a career-high 11 against Dayton on May 4, Yost's line against Dayton is: 3 GS, 1-1, 18 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 26 K, 1 BB, 0.50 ERA, .194 BAA

YOST LEADING THE WAY: Eric Yost has dominated this season through 10 starts, ranking 3rd in the Midwest League with a 2.43 ERA while ranking third in strikeouts (67). Holding a 4-5 record, the righty ranks 3rd in batting average against (.218), 4th in WHIP (1.14), 5th in innings pitched (63.0), 8th in BB% (7.5), and 4th in BB/9 (2.86). Yost turned in his third quality start Saturday of the TinCaps' eight this season. He was fantastic in May, turning in a pair of quality starts. The Northeastern grad held a 2-2 record with a Midwest League second-best 1.46 ERA. Across 24 innings in four starts, Yost held opponents to a .163 batting average, striking out 27.

SATURDAY SHUTOUT: On Saturday, behind Eric Yost, Dayton native Nick Wissman, and Luis Germán, the TinCaps completed their second one-hit shutout of the season. Fort Wayne has pitched four shutouts this season, a pair against Dayton.

A TINCAPS BASH: In the first four games of this series, the Fort Wayne TinCaps have hit nine home runs. It is the most home runs in a series this season. After a pair of home runs on both Tuesday and Thursday nights, the 'Caps bashed three in a 12-1 win Friday before two more on Saturday. Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) and Brandon Butterworth have both hit a pair of home runs this series and hit a leadoff bleacher creature to begin a game.

HIT PARADE: On Saturday, the 'Caps smacked a season-high 17 hits, scoring 10 runs. It is the seventh time the 'Caps have scored double-digit runs. This comes after their largest win of the season on Thursday, winning 12-1 with 11 hits, including six extra-base hits - the first double-digit run game since May 11 (31 games).

STABLE SLAYING DRAGONS: The TinCaps bullpen has dominated Dayton this season. After 11 scoreless innings to begin the series, Fort Wayne's pen has a 1.73 ERA in 67 innings (16 games) against the Dragons. A perfect 5-0 record with four saves, 'Cap relievers have struck out 84 while holding Dayton hitters to a .128 batting average against, the lowest against any opponent. Winning 5 of 6 from April 29 to May 4 at Parkview Field, the TinCaps bullpen retired 16 Dragons hitters in a row on back-to-back nights to begin the series.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: Jack Costello continued his red-hot June, roping his third two-run double of the series Saturday. After his 12th multi-hit game of the season, Costello is 15-for-53 this month (.283) with 10 RBI and had nine hits in his first six games when the calendar flipped, and hits in 11 of 14 games played. Costello is crushing left-handed pitchers as well this year, batting .333 with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

ROAD ROBERTS: TinCaps outfielder Kai Roberts' first High-A home run Friday continued his torrid stretch on the road. This season, the No. 23 Padres prospect is hitting .291 (16-55) on the road with three extra-base hits and six stolen bases. Roberts is 12 of 13 in stolen bases after setting the single-season and career stolen base records at Utah last spring.

SPARKPLUG FOR THE OFFENSE: TinCaps infielder Brandon Butterworth had his fourth three-hit game of the season on Saturday and second of the series. He was just a triple shy of the cycle Saturday. Along with his team-leading 14th double of the season that drove in a run, Butterworth hit the farthest TinCap home run this season in the eighth. A solo shot at 105 mph off the bat went 433 feet to left-center field. Following his team-leading 14th multi-hit game this season, the NC State grad has hits in six of his last seven games, hitting .357 (10-for-28) with three home runs and seven RBI.

WALKING ROSMAN: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo reached all four times on Friday, drawing three walks. Verdugo has 7 walks in his last 4 games and has walked 25 times in his last 20, holding a BB% of 28.7% throughout the stretch. The No. 24 Padres prospect walked four times in his first 77 plate appearances (5.2%) to begin the year. The 20-year-old is tied for the team lead with 13 multi-hit games and 2nd in BB% (15.7%). He is also 4th in the league with 10 home runs, and tied for 3rd with 26 extra-base hits.

DAZZLING DEBUT: Left-handed starter Luis Gutierrez made his TinCap and High-A debut on Sunday against South Bend. The 21-year-old was sharp, allowing one earned run in six innings of work. He retired 12 of the last 13 batters that he faced and walked just one. Gutierrez had two fantastic starts in Lake Elsinore to begin June, including eight scoreless innings that he threw against the Stockton Ports (A's affiliate) on June 1.







