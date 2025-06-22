Rattlers Fall in Road Trip Finale

June 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps surged past the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with three runs in the fifth inning and went on to a 5-3 victory in the series finale at LMCU Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. The teams combined for five home runs on a warm and windy afternoon.

Jadher Areinamo wasted no time in extending his hitting streak to eleven game and giving the Timber Rattlers (34-34 overall, 0-3 second half) a 1-0 lead when he hit a one-out, solo home run to left in the first inning.

Max Clark, the #1 prospect in the Detroit Tigers system, tied the game in the bottom of the first with a two-out, solo homer to center.

Hedbert P é rez put the Rattlers back in front in the top of the second with a long, solo home run to right-center.

Wisconsin tacked on another run in the third inning. Juan Baez and Areinamo had singles to start the frame. Blake Burke grounded into a 5-4-3 double play with runners at the corners with Baez scoring on the play for a 3-1 advantage.

West Michigan (47-21, 3-0) took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Seth Stephenson checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from reliever Bayden Root and was hit on the forearm. Wisconsin appealed, but Stephenson was ruled not to have swung, and the tying run came to the plate in the person of Kevin McGonigle.

McGonigle hit a two-run homer on a 2-2 pitch from Root to tie the game.

Clark bunted for a hit on the next pitch. He was still at first base with two outs and Austin Murr at the plate. Then, Clark stole second and scored on a bloop single to left by Murr on an 0-2 pitch.

The Rattlers had two runners on with one out in the top of the seventh against Freddie Pacheco after a hit batsman and a walk. Pacheco got out of the inning with a 5-3 double play.

The Whitecaps added a run in the seventh inning on a home run by John Peck off Jack Seppings.

In the top of the ninth, Luiyin Alastre singled with two outs against Joe Adametz. That was the first Rattler hit since the third inning. It brought the tying run to the plate, but Adametz got a strikeout to end the game.

Four West Michigan pitchers combined for thirteen strikeouts in the game.

Areinamo was 2-for-4 on Sunday. He is 19-for-44 (.432) during his eleven-game hitting streak.

The Rattlers ended their two-week trip to Michigan with a 5-6 record. They were 4-2 at Great Lakes on the first leg of the trip, and 1-4 with a rainout against the Whitecaps.

The Timber Rattlers start a home series with the Quad Cities River Bandits at Neuroscience Group Field on Tuesday night. Anthony Flores (2-3, 4.22) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Game time is 6:40pm.

Baseball is for everyone. A special package is available with a Timber Rattlers Pride t-shirt and a ticket to Pride Night on Tuesday.

Also, Tito's Handmade Vodka presents another Bark in the Park. Your good dog may accompany you to the ballpark and sit on the berm at the end of the third base concourse with you during the game. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. As an incentive, Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500.

Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX presents Bang for Your Buck Night for this game, too. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

If you can't make it to the stadium, the radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 111 000 000 - 3 6 0

WMI 100 030 10x - 5 8 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Jadher Areinamo (8th, 0 on in 1st inning off Sean Guenther, 1 out)

Hedbert Pérez (7th, 0 on in 2nd inning off Hayden Minton, 1 out)

WMI:

Max Clark (5th, 0 on in 1st inning off Jaron DeBerry, 2 out)

Kevin McGonigle (5th, 1 on in 5th inning off Bayden Root, 0 out)

John Peck (6th, 0 on in 7th inning off Jack Seppings, 2 out)

WP: Hayden Minton (2-1)

LP: Bayden Root (2-2)

SAVE: Joe Adametz (1)

TIME: 2:17

ATTN: 4,785







