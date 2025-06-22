TinCaps Can't Hang Onto Lead in Series Finale

DAYTON, Ohio. - Following Saturday night's 10-0 victory, where the TinCaps collected a season-high 17 hits, they couldn't close the book in their 12-11 loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) on Sunday.

After the Dragons (1-2, 22-46) scored to begin the game in the first, the 'Caps (2-1, 33-35) sent all nine batters to the plate in the second and scored four times. The inning was highlighted by Jacob Campbell's RBI single and Ethan Long's two-run double. Fort Wayne added three more runs a frame later by sending the entire order to the plate once again.

Braeden Karpathios launched a two-run homer to straight away center field in the fifth to make it 10-2. He now has eight round-trippers, and his second of the series. The Dragons responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning before exploding for eight runs in the sixth. Dayton sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning and scored their runs on seven hits and an error.

All 11 of Fort Wayne's runs came in five straight frames, spanning from the second to the sixth. It is the third time in the last four games where they have scored more than 10 runs, but it wasn't enough to seal the deal in the series finale. Leo De Vries (Padres No. 1 prospect) reached base and drove in three runs in his six plate appearances. The 18-year-old collected two hits for the second straight game after being 0-for-13 in the series entering Saturday night.

The TinCaps used seven pitchers in the loss, which included right-hander Garrett Hawkins. The new closer for the club pitched a scoreless ninth inning and has not allowed a run in his last 17 outings.

