Captains Score Nine Unanswered Runs, Win 10-5 Again in South Bend

June 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The Lake County Captains (37-32) captured a series win on Sunday at Four Winds Field, besting the South Bend Cubs (24-45) by a 10-5 score for the second consecutive day. After falling behind by a 5-1 score at the end of three innings, the Captains scored nine consecutive runs, including six between the eighth and ninth innings. They finished with 14 hits on the day and got 6.1 scoreless frames from their bullpen.

On another hot and windy day at Four Winds Field, neither starting pitcher lasted very long. Lake County lefty Jackson Humphries faced the minimum during the first two innings before losing control in the third. Humphries couldn't finish that frame, as the Cubs scored five runs on five walks to take the lead. Right fielder Rafael Morel brought in the first run with a single through the left side. Shortstop Cristian Hernandez later hammered a two-run home run, his third of the season and first since April 23, to give the Cubs a 5-1 lead.

Right-hander Kenten Egbert made the start for South Bend, allowing the game's first run on a single from catcher Jacob Cozart in the second inning. Egbert struck out five Captains in his 3.2 innings, running into trouble in the fourth. Four Lake County singles, including three in a row from the bottom of the order, brought in a pair of runs. Designated hitter Johnny Tincher and second baseman Kyle Dernedde each picked up an RBI with their base hits, drawing the Captains within a 5-3 score.

Lefty Chase Watkins performed well as the first man out of the bullpen for South Bend, relieving Egbert and leaving the bases loaded in the fourth. He gave up a solo home run to shortstop Jose Devers in the fifth but kept the Cubs in the lead, turning in 3.1 innings of one-run baseball. After the long ball, Watkins retired each of the final seven Captains he faced, sending the game to the seventh-inning stretch with the Cubs ahead by a 5-4 score.

Lake County finally retook the lead in the eighth inning, as the Cubs turned the ball over to right-hander Joe Nahas. The first man he faced, right fielder Wuilfredo Antunez, launched his ninth home run of the season to level the score. A few batters later, center fielder Esteban Gonzalez blistered a two-run shot to dead center, putting Lake County ahead by a 7-5 score.

Still working against Nahas, the Captains put the game away in the ninth inning, sending three more runs across the plate with the help of two South Bend errors. Antunez drove in two with his third hit of the day, a triple to the right-center gap. Devers and Cozart also finished off three-hit performances, each singling to help bring in Lake County's 10th run.

All the while, Lake County's bullpen dazzled, giving the Captains' offense the opportunity to get back in the game. Right-handers Jesus Luna, Jay Driver, and Josh Harlow combined for 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing only three hits. Luna entered the game while the Cubs were still working on their five-run third inning, and he struck out five while recording seven outs. Driver followed with two more shutout frames, and Harlow accomplished the same feat to end the game. From the fifth inning on, South Bend did not put a runner past first base.

South Bend and Lake County will each take on first-half division champions in the upcoming week. The Cubs will travel to face the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the winners of the West division, while the Captains will host East division winner West Michigan. For South Bend, game one in Cedar Rapids will start at 7:35 PM ET on Tuesday.







