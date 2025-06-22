Kernels Struggle with Runners in Scoring Position, Fall in Beloit 3-2

June 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Beloit, WI - Cedar Rapids went 2-15 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base, falling to Beloit 3-2 in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

After scoring nine times in the win on Saturday, the Kernels struck first again on Sunday. Andy Lugo singled to begin the top of the second. After he stole second, he moved to third on a balk and then scored on a Jaime Ferrer sacrifice fly to lift the Kernels on top 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, Beloit drew even. With two outs in the inning, Eric Rataczak blasted a solo home run to right to tie the game at 1-1.

In the third, the Sky Carp pulled ahead. Micah McDowell tripled to begin the inning, and two batters later, Wilfredo Lara brought him in with an RBI groundout to put Beloit on top 2-1.

Beloit doubled its lead in the sixth. Yiddi Cappe singled to open the inning, and after he stole second, he scored on a Michael Snyder RBI double to make it 3-1.

Cedar Rapids got that run back in the top of the seventh. To begin the inning, Caden Kendle walked and moved to second on a groundout. With Justin Connell then at the plate, Kendle broke to steal third, and the throw down went into left field, allowing Kendle to come in and score to cut the deficit back to one at 3-2.

Trailing by a run, the Kernels loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and put two runners on with no one out in the ninth, but Beloit pitcher Gabe Bierman got out of both jams to preserve the 3-2 lead, the score that would be the final.

The loss drops the Kernels to 41-28 on the season and 1-2 to begin the second half. Cedar Rapids does, however, come away with the 4-2 series win and returns home to face South Bend beginning Tuesday night at 6:35. Both starters in game one are TBD.







Midwest League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.