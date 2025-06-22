Dragons Overcome Eight-Run Deficit, Produce Largest Comeback Win on Record in Franchise History Sunday Afternoon against Fort Wayne

June 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons overcame an eight-run deficit to produce their largest comeback victory on record in franchise history with a 12-11 defeat of the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons set 2025 single-game season highs for runs (12), hits (17) and time of a nine-inning game (3:31).

A crowd of 7,580 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary: Dayton took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, Peyton Stovall grounded out to the first baseman, bringing Victor Acosta home from third.

Fort Wayne swiftly answered with four runs in the top of the second, headlined by an Ethan Long two-run double to left field off Dragons starting pitcher Nick Sando. Sando tossed one and two-thirds innings allowing four runs and two hits in his first appearance with Dayton since April 30.

The Tincaps jumped out to a 7-1 advantage after producing a trio of runs in the top of the third. Dayton tacked on a run of its own in the bottom of the third on an Anthony Stephan RBI single that scored Yerlin Confidan from second base.

Fort Wayne put up one run in the fourth and two more in the fifth thanks to a Braedon Karpathios two-run home run over the center field wall. The TinCaps led by a 10-2 entering the bottom of the fifth. The eight-run advantage was their largest lead of the afternoon.

The Dragons produced two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a Stephan two-run double to left field that brought home Confidan and Carter Graham.

Fort Wayne grew its advantage to 11-4 in the top of the sixth inning on a Leo De Vrees RBI single, paving the way for Dayton's largest offensive frame of the season.

The Dragons sent 14 hitters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning, putting up eight runs on seven hits to climb ahead 12-11. It was the most runs and hits produced by the Dragons in one inning this season.

After Carlos Jorge, John Michael Faile, and Confidan run-producing at-bats tightened the score to 11-7, Graham roped an RBI single to right field, cutting the Fort Wayne lead to three. With two on and one out, Stephan sent a game-tying three-run homer over the right field fence to even the score at 11-11. It was the Virginia product's second blast of the year.

View the Stephan home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1936877699357643242

The Dragons loaded the bases with two out later in the inning when Stovall walked in the go-ahead run against Fort Wayne reliever Cole Paplham, handing Dayton a 12-11 advantage.

Dayton reliever Trey Braithwaite shined in three and one-third innings of work, limiting the Fort Wayne offense to no runs and one hit through the final three frames of the contest. Braithwaite earned the win, growing his record to 2-2 on the year.

View the final out of the comeback and post-game celebration here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1936900516665270317

Six Dragons recorded multiple hits. Stephan topped the team with four while driving in six runs, the highest RBI total by a Dayton player in one game this season. Acosta, Confidan, and Graham all contributed three hits.

Note: No records of Dragons comebacks are available between 2000-2003.

Up Next: The Dragons (1-2, 22-46) do not play on Monday. Dayton will open a six-game series at Lansing (1-2, 37-32) on Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Left-hander Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.53 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Dragons.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, July 1 against the Lake County Captains. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

