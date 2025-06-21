Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs Fort Wayne)

June 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, June 21, 2025 l Game #67 (2)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-0, 32-34) at Dayton Dragons (0-1, 21-45)

RH Eric Yost (3-5, 2.73) vs. RH Luke Hayden (1-2, 2.85)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of the Second Half season. This is the fourth game of a five-game series between the Dragons and TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Completion of First Half Season: The Dragons completed the First Half on Thursday night with a record of 21-44. The win-loss records of all MWL team's cleared to 0-0 to start the Second Half before Friday's game.

Current Series: Fort Wayne 2, Dayton 1. Dayton-Fort Wayne 2025 Season Series: Fort Wayne 10, Dayton 5 (at Dayton: TinCaps 5, Dragons 4).

Last Game: Friday: Fort Wayne 3, Dayton 2. Fort Wayne hit three solo home runs and prevented the Dragons from producing the big hit they needed in the first game of the Second Half season. Dayton finished with eight hits including two by Carlos Jorge and Peyton Stovall, but the Dragons were 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position. Jorge drove in both Dayton runs. The Dragons had three stolen bases in the game, matching their total from the entire month of June entering Friday's game.

Team and Player Notes:

Over the last 13 games, the Dayton bullpen has posted a combined ERA of 3.75 (60 IP, 25 ER). The bullpen has allowed one run or less in seven of the last 13 games.

Connor Burns over his last 25 games since May 10 has posted an OPS of .851 with 7 HR, batting .267with 17 RBI.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 8 for 21 (.381) with a home run.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just five earned runs in 36 innings, an ERA of 1.25. Among pitchers with at least 35 innings, Sikorski is second in the MWL in ERA.

Luke Hayden among MWL pitchers with at least 45 innings pitched is eighth in the MWL in ERA at 2.85.

Reliever Joseph Menefee since May 1: 10 G, 1.15 ERA, 15.2 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 19 SO.

Reliever Dylan Simmons over his last three appearances: 7.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Sunday, June 22 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Luis Gutierrez (0-0, 1.50) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 14.63)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.