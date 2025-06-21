Jobert Powers Offense, Loons Rally Past Chiefs

June 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







MIDLAND, MI - The Peoria Chiefs fell 8-6 to the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday night at Dow Diamond, as the Loons erased a five-run deficit to complete the comeback. Brayden Jobert drove in four runs in the loss.

With the game tied 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Loons loaded the bases with two outs. Right-hander Dionys Rodriguez issued a walk to Zyhir Hope, scoring Wilman Diaz to give Great Lakes a 7-6 lead. Logan Wagner followed with an RBI single to right field, extending the lead to 8-6.

Peoria threatened in the ninth inning. A single by Josh Kross put runners at the corners with one out, but right-hander Carson Hobbs retired the next two batters to end the game and lock up the win for Great Lakes.

The Chiefs' bats got the scoring started in the second inning, producing five runs. After a double by Zach Levenson put runners on second and third base with one out, Jobert crushed a three-run homer to left field to make it 3-0. A hit-by-pitch and a single put runners on the corners again, and Travis Honeyman brought in another run with an RBI groundout. Ian Petrutz followed with an RBI double to left field to cap the inning at 5-0.

Great Lakes began to chip away in the bottom of the third inning. After three straight walks loaded the bases with no outs, a wild pitch during Mike Sirota's at-bat brought in a run to make it 5-1. Following two strikeouts, another walk reloaded the bases, and Kyle Nevin singled to drive in two more runs, cutting the lead to 5-3. That ended the outing for Chiefs starter right-hander Chen-Wei Lin, who went 2 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on one hit, six walks, and six strikeouts.

The Loons inched closer in the fifth inning. With a runner at first and one out, Nevin tripled to right-center to make it 5-4.

An inning later, they took their first lead. With a runner on and two outs, Josue De Paula launched a two-run homer to center field to make it 6-5.

Peoria briefly tied the game in the top of the eighth inning. After a leadoff single, Jobert delivered an RBI double to left-center, his fourth RBI of the game and seventh in two days, to tie it at six before the Loons reclaimed the lead in the bottom half.

The Chiefs wrapped up their 12-game, two-week road trip and the series with Great Lakes on Sunday afternoon. First pitch was scheduled for 1:05 p.m. EST / 12:05 p.m. CDT, with right-hander Jose Davila slated to start for Peoria.







Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.