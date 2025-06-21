TinCaps and Salvation Army Collecting Donations for "Tools for School" Campaign

June 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In partnership with the Salvation Army of Allen County, the Fort Wayne TinCaps will be accepting donations for the "Tools for School Campaign" on Tuesday, June 24.

The TinCaps urge fans and organizations to bring their donations to Parkview Field as the TinCaps take on the Great Lakes Loons. Set them in a real school bus, parked beyond center field. The bus will be right along the Touch-A-Truck event going on throughout Tuesday night's game.

The Salvation Army is asking for the community to donate supplies for students in need before they head back to school this next fall. The current goal is to help 800 local students, but hope that the donations rise far beyond that goal.

Along with the event on Tuesday, shoppers are welcome to drop off supplies at any red donation bin around Allen County. Collections are now open and will run through July 22.

All fans who bring an item(s) to donate will receive a voucher for a free reserved seat ticket to any game the rest of the season.

The needed supplies are as follows, with bolded items being the most in demand:

Book bags Glue sticks

Disinfectant wipes Markers

Earbuds/headphones Crayons

Tissues Loose Leaf Paper

Water bottles Pencil bag/case

Hand Sanitizer Spiral notebooks

Pens Post It Notes

Pencils 3x5 Index Cards

Three-ring binders Zip Loc Bags

Composition notebooks Rulers

Dry erase markers Colored Pencils

Pink erasers Children's Scissors

Folders Highlighters

The second half of the Midwest League season has kicked off, and TinCaps tickets start at just $7. Get yours now going through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and by stopping by the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.