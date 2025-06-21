TinCaps and Salvation Army Collecting Donations for "Tools for School" Campaign
June 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In partnership with the Salvation Army of Allen County, the Fort Wayne TinCaps will be accepting donations for the "Tools for School Campaign" on Tuesday, June 24.
The TinCaps urge fans and organizations to bring their donations to Parkview Field as the TinCaps take on the Great Lakes Loons. Set them in a real school bus, parked beyond center field. The bus will be right along the Touch-A-Truck event going on throughout Tuesday night's game.
The Salvation Army is asking for the community to donate supplies for students in need before they head back to school this next fall. The current goal is to help 800 local students, but hope that the donations rise far beyond that goal.
Along with the event on Tuesday, shoppers are welcome to drop off supplies at any red donation bin around Allen County. Collections are now open and will run through July 22.
All fans who bring an item(s) to donate will receive a voucher for a free reserved seat ticket to any game the rest of the season.
The needed supplies are as follows, with bolded items being the most in demand:
Book bags Glue sticks
Disinfectant wipes Markers
Earbuds/headphones Crayons
Tissues Loose Leaf Paper
Water bottles Pencil bag/case
Hand Sanitizer Spiral notebooks
Pens Post It Notes
Pencils 3x5 Index Cards
Three-ring binders Zip Loc Bags
Composition notebooks Rulers
Dry erase markers Colored Pencils
Pink erasers Children's Scissors
Folders Highlighters
The second half of the Midwest League season has kicked off, and TinCaps tickets start at just $7. Get yours now going through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and by stopping by the Parkview Field Ticket Office.
