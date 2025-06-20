TinCaps Win Game One of the Second Half on Three Home Runs
June 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
DAYTON, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps started off the second half with a gutsy win, taking down the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) at Day Air Ballpark on Friday, 3-2.
Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) got the party started for Fort Wayne (32-34, 1-0) in the second inning. Verdugo smacked his 10th home run of the season, just scraping over the left-field wall. The 20-year-old ended the night with three walks and now has 25 walks in his last 20 games. The Dragons (21-45, 0-1) answered back an inning later, plating both of their runs in the third on a two-run single off the bat of Carlos Jorge (No. 21 Reds prospect).
Fort Wayne took the lead for good in the fifth, dialing up the long ball once again. Jacob Campbell cleared the left-center field wall in a pinch-hit home run and was immediately followed by Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) launching his round-tripper to right field. It's the first time all season that the 'Caps have had back-to-back home runs.
Isaiah Lowe (Padres No. 10 prospect) picked up the victory in his longest start of the season. Across six innings, the right-hander allowed two earned runs on seven hits, striking out three. Lowe left six runners on base and worked out of numerous jams to keep the TinCaps in front.
Harry Gustin and Garrett Hawkins picked up the final nine outs in relief. Gustin struck out four in his two innings of work, and Hawkins collected his third save of the campaign with a 1-2-3 ninth frame. Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 16 outings across 18 1/3 innings.
Next Game: Saturday, June 21 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost
- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Luke Hayden (No. 30 Reds prospect)
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
TinCaps Win Game One of the Second Half on Three Home Runs
