'Caps Wash Away Wisconsin, 5-2

June 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps pitchers held the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to just three hits for the second straight night as they rolled to a 5-2 win in front of 6,579 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Rayner Castillo was untouchable, allowing just one hit through 5.2 scoreless innings, while relievers CJ Weins and Colin Fields combined for two scoreless frames to close out the 5-2 win. Meanwhile, the Timber Rattlers finish 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position and have put just two runners in scoring position in the last two games of this series.

West Michigan grabbed the lead in the third inning as Kevin McGonigle plated Seth Stephenson on an RBI double before Max Clark lifted a sacrifice fly into center field - scoring McGonigle and giving the 'Caps a 2-0 lead. The Whitecaps then added two in the following frame as first baseman Luke Gold blasted a two-run homer over the left field wall, making it 4-0 in favor of West Michigan. Wisconsin broke through in the seventh on a two-run homer from catcher Marco Dinges - his third homer in as many games - before West Michigan added an insurance tally in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly from Bennett Lee - stretching the lead to 5-2. 'Caps closer Colin Fields retired the side in order in the ninth to cap off the 5-2 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 45-21 overall and 1-0 in the second half, while the Timber Rattlers fall to 34-32 overall and 0-1 in the second half. Castillo (2-3) secures his second win of the year while Fields gets his second save. Meanwhile, Timber Rattlers starting pitcher Sam Garcia (1-2) suffers his second loss - allowing four runs (three earned) through five innings pitched. Colin Fields pitched a perfect ninth inning to secure his second save of the season. The Whitecaps still hold the best team ERA in the entire Midwest League and are the only team with an ERA below three to this point in the season at 2.95.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue to open the 2025 second-half with the fourth game of this abbreviated five-game series with a contest on Saturday night beginning at 7:05 pm. Lefty Joe Miller gets the start for West Michigan against the T-Rats Ryan Birchard. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, tentatively scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







